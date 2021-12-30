What Are Kate Middleton's Top Rules For Her Kids?

As any Windsor would most likely attest, growing up royal might not be exactly the easiest way to spend your childhood. True, the inherent wealth and incontestable privilege of the post you were automatically given at birth might have its own pull and assortment of luxuries. But the stress and constant scrutiny of the public eye could potentially be at a far greater cost.

Indeed, writer Dana Schwartz, who hosts the podcast "Noble Blood," has mentioned how some scholars theorize that what we now recognize as mental health issues — which have afflicted monarchs in times past, and what was then referred to as "madness" — could have actually been brought on by the pressures placed upon heirs to rule.

All things considered, it's no surprise that Kate Middleton has a structure in place when it comes to raising children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Indeed, according to those close to the Duchess of Cambridge and her inner circle. So, what are the biggest tenets Kate has in place for child-rearing?