What Are Kate Middleton's Top Rules For Her Kids?
As any Windsor would most likely attest, growing up royal might not be exactly the easiest way to spend your childhood. True, the inherent wealth and incontestable privilege of the post you were automatically given at birth might have its own pull and assortment of luxuries. But the stress and constant scrutiny of the public eye could potentially be at a far greater cost.
Indeed, writer Dana Schwartz, who hosts the podcast "Noble Blood," has mentioned how some scholars theorize that what we now recognize as mental health issues — which have afflicted monarchs in times past, and what was then referred to as "madness" — could have actually been brought on by the pressures placed upon heirs to rule.
All things considered, it's no surprise that Kate Middleton has a structure in place when it comes to raising children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Indeed, according to those close to the Duchess of Cambridge and her inner circle. So, what are the biggest tenets Kate has in place for child-rearing?
Kate Middleton has three main rules in place for her children
According to a December 30 exclusive published by People, an anonymous source who spoke to the magazine said Kate Middleton has three big mainstays when it comes to raising her young royal brood of three. According to this friend, it makes sense for Kate to be the arbiter of such, with the Duchess of Cambridge being in charge of "things at home with the kids," making her "involved in every single part of their day."
The first of the royal's parenting system involves making sure her kids have active playtime outside — an effort which People linked directly to her U.K. playground initiatives for young'uns nationwide. As the magazine noted, it's also a type of activity enjoyed not only by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but Kate herself, having said as much in a past podcast interview with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" that she loves spending time with her family "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty" (via Town & Country).
The second is pretty much intrinsically tied to the first, with general family time being the name of the game in order to keep close. And the third, according to People's source, is being a present parent, which includes everything from song-time with the children at breakfast to picking up the kids from school. Above all, Kate's friend stated these staples are thematic in scope: all done in order "to keep an ordinary life," per the insider.