Betty White's Net Worth: How Much Was The Legendary Actor Worth When She Died?
It's no secret that Betty White was one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, thanks to her warm personality and quick comedic timing. The star also has a soft spot for animals and she channeled much of her energy into giving back to our furry friends. Sadly, the "Golden Girls" icon died just weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. Upon her death, tributes from other Hollywood stars have been pouring in, and maybe we can all rest easier knowing that White lived such a long life.
According to Look to the Stars, Betty White spent a great deal of her fortune by giving back to organizations that are near and dear to her heart, including Paws and the Petco Foundation. In an interview with TV Guide, the actor gushed, "My life is divided in absolute half: half animals, half show business. They're the two things I love the most, and I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal work!" She added, "I'm not into animal rights. I'm only into animal welfare and health."
We love how she gave back and she definitely had the means to.
Betty White's massive net worth is partly due to syndication
Betty White achieved a lot in her storied career, and she had the bank account to prove it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was worth $75 million at the time of her death. White's impressive bank account was due to her iconic shows like "Mary Tyler Moore" and "Golden Girls," which likely earned her a pretty penny thanks to syndication. According to Collider (via Cheat Sheet), White raked in $3 million a year in syndication from "Golden Girls" alone.
It's no surprise that White likes to live simply in many regards, and in an interview with Closer Weekly, she shared her favorite foods. Though she had the budget for champagne and caviar, White snacked on hot dogs and french fries and grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup. Her favorite drink? A vodka martini. Although White didn't seem to splurge on fine dining, White made her home in the ritzy area of Carmel, California. The stunning spot has attracted other stars like Clint Eastwood. According to Realtor, the average house price in the Carmel area is $3.9 million. In true White form, she gave a funny tour of her home, which boasts a state-of-the-art aquarium and a beautiful kitchen featuring an oversized island.
White worked hard throughout her career, so we're glad she got to treat herself and give back to her many passions as a result.