Betty White's Net Worth: How Much Was The Legendary Actor Worth When She Died?

It's no secret that Betty White was one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, thanks to her warm personality and quick comedic timing. The star also has a soft spot for animals and she channeled much of her energy into giving back to our furry friends. Sadly, the "Golden Girls" icon died just weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. Upon her death, tributes from other Hollywood stars have been pouring in, and maybe we can all rest easier knowing that White lived such a long life.

According to Look to the Stars, Betty White spent a great deal of her fortune by giving back to organizations that are near and dear to her heart, including Paws and the Petco Foundation. In an interview with TV Guide, the actor gushed, "My life is divided in absolute half: half animals, half show business. They're the two things I love the most, and I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal work!" She added, "I'm not into animal rights. I'm only into animal welfare and health."

