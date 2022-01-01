Betty White's Rose Nylund Actually Appeared In Four TV Series

Cultural icon and actor Betty White died on December 31 inside her home due to natural causes, according to TMZ. White was only a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, per CNN. A source told TMZ that White "didn't have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment." White was known for her quick wit and comedic timing during her decades-long television career. White's most famous roles were the salacious "Happy Homemaker" Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and the innocent, ditsy Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," per IMDb.

Many fans loved White's portrayal of Rose so much that they are mourning her by remembering her naive but lovable character on Twitter. "If you REALLY know me, you know that GOLDEN GIRLS is one of my ALL TIME FAVORITE SHOWS. Also, if you know me, you'd know that ROSE NYLUND is my favorite character on the show," one fan tweeted. "She was the sweetest of the Girls, the most genuine friend. Just like me, lol. RIP Betty." Another fan also paid their respects by discussing how White's character impacted their life. "The Golden Girls got me through a lot of depressive episodes as a teenager and I'll never forget how much I loved my spirit animal, Rose Nylund," they tweeted. "I always dreaded this day and it hurts just as bad as I thought it would. RIP Betty, you made it to 100 in my eyes,"

In fact, White's "The Golden Girls" role was such a hit, she also landed the opportunity to appear as Rose on three other sitcom TV series.