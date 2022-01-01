Robert Redford Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Feelings For Betty White
Betty White used to joke about her crush on actor-director Robert Redford, and the "Golden Girls" star flirted with Redford over the years. But Redford's tribute might have surprised the TV queen, and it's possibly one of the best celebrity reactions to White's death. White's assistant Kiersten Mikelas told People the beloved actor got a life-size cutout of Redford for her 99th birthday. "For a long time, we had him in the office entryway," Mikelas said. "When she came in, she'd say, 'Hi sweetheart.'"
On December 31, Joy Behar shared a memory about White, similarly tied to Redford. "The View" co-host tweeted, "When Betty was 88, I asked her if there is anything she'd still like to do and she said, 'yes, Robert Redford.' A funny and sweet lady. She will be missed." What. A. Boss. In her final interview with People about what would've been White's 100th birthday, the "Hot in Cleveland" star flirted with Redford while teasing her friend Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with her in "The Proposal." White joked, "I've heard Ryan [Reynolds] can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One."
But you'll swoon when you read what Redford said about White!
Betty White's crush on Robert Redford was mutual
It turns out Robert Redford had a crush on Betty White! The actor-director said in a statement to People, "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her, too!" But it turns out the 85-year-old Redford tried to call White and arrange to meet, but the "Golden Girls" star didn't show.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that White's former "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Wendie Malick spilled tea about Redford during an interview on "The Queen Latifah Show." Malick said White made "suggestive" jokes about Redford. She tried to arrange a meeting between her co-star and the actor-director. Malick said Redford made a video for White, inviting her to a charity event raising money for horses. The actor-director thought it would be a lock because of White's well-known love for pets and animals. White's co-star explained that in Redford's video, he pleaded, "Betty, what can I do? I call, I write, you don't come. I've tried to see you," Malick said.
Apparently, after the video, Redford even left a message for White, who ghosted him — she thought it was a prank. Who else but White would ghost Redford? She was such a boss!