Kate Middleton's Friend Reveals What The Duchess Really Wanted Out Of Life

Kate Middleton had a different idea of what she would become before marrying into the royal family. Never in her wildest dreams did the Duchess of Cambridge imagine that she would be one of the most famous people in the world, let alone married to the man who could possibly be the future king of England. In fact, she never even wanted fame in the first place.

Prior to marrying Prince William, Kate worked multiple jobs in retail. She worked for their family-owned brand called Party Pieces, a company that sold high-end party supplies. She also dabbled in the fashion industry, where she worked as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw. "I thought she was very mature for a 26-year-old, and I think she's been quite good at neither courting the press nor sticking two fingers in the air at them," Belle Robinson, co-founder of Jigsaw, told The Evening Standard. "I don't think I would have been so polite. She sat in the kitchen at lunchtime and chatted with everyone from the van drivers to the accounts girls. She wasn't precious."

If Kate hadn't married William, she probably would have ended up making it big in the retail sector. However, according to a good friend of the royal, she had a different vision of her future — one that didn't involve being a career woman.