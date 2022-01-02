Kate Middleton's Friend Reveals What The Duchess Really Wanted Out Of Life
Kate Middleton had a different idea of what she would become before marrying into the royal family. Never in her wildest dreams did the Duchess of Cambridge imagine that she would be one of the most famous people in the world, let alone married to the man who could possibly be the future king of England. In fact, she never even wanted fame in the first place.
Prior to marrying Prince William, Kate worked multiple jobs in retail. She worked for their family-owned brand called Party Pieces, a company that sold high-end party supplies. She also dabbled in the fashion industry, where she worked as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw. "I thought she was very mature for a 26-year-old, and I think she's been quite good at neither courting the press nor sticking two fingers in the air at them," Belle Robinson, co-founder of Jigsaw, told The Evening Standard. "I don't think I would have been so polite. She sat in the kitchen at lunchtime and chatted with everyone from the van drivers to the accounts girls. She wasn't precious."
If Kate hadn't married William, she probably would have ended up making it big in the retail sector. However, according to a good friend of the royal, she had a different vision of her future — one that didn't involve being a career woman.
Kate Middleton simply wanted to be a country mom
To most people, Kate Middleton is living a dream life. She's happily married to a future king while raising a future king, and she's involved with many charities and causes close to her heart. But a source close to the royal revealed that she never wanted much out of her life. All she dreamed of was living a simple life as a country mom.
"All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn't interested in having a big job or becoming famous," royal correspondent Emily Andrews told Sun on Sunday, via Daily Mail. In December 2020, a source told People the same thing: Kate wanted to settle in the countryside no matter who she ended up with. "Even if she were married to a banker, I don't think she would be much different. She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally."
Of course, the universe had a different plan for Kate. But, according to the source, she never let the fame and other royal privileges get into her head. "At the end of the day, she's in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it," the source added. "If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it's often William who makes it! It's a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way."