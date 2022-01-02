33% Of People Were Most Surprised By This Real Housewives Divorce

Marriage drama is a central part of any "Real Housewives" franchise. From weddings and new families, to cheating scandals and divorce, the Bravo stars show off all aspects of their love lives. Divorce, in particular, seems to plague the women of the show and is often thought of as a by-product of being a reality star — many call it the "Housewives" curse, in fact.

E! News reported in 2020 that the rate of failed marriages for "Housewives" was a whopping 42.3% for the ladies on the show. OG "Beverly Hills" housewife Kyle Richards, whose marriage to Maurico Umansky is still going strong, opened up to E!'s "Daily Pop" about the so-called "Housewives" curse. "I really believe that a lot of people go into doing the 'Housewives' because they're not happy in their marriages," she said. "They're thinking, 'This is going to give me some independence, this is going to be my out.' And then the pressure starts, and they crack. It's inevitable."

As inevitable as some divorces among "Real Housewives" stars seem, to fans, other marriages appeared to be built to last. We conducted a survey to find out which "Real Housewives" divorce shocked fans the most and one failed marriage in particular came as the biggest surprise to Nicki Swift's readers.