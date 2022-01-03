Are Harry And Meghan Already Moving Out Of Their New California Home?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move out of their Montecito home sometime soon. After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew across the pond with their family to live independently from the royal family.
The couple first moved to Canada from the U.K, and then tried making a home in Los Angeles where they stayed in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by renowned director Tyler Perry, per Vogue. But they didn't like the busy streets of the city, leading them to seek a quieter home base, which they found in Santa Barbara. "Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area," a source told the publication. "For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles."
While it seems that they have found the peace and quiet they were looking for in Santa Barbara, a source said they might move in the near future. Here's why.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not like the location of their Montecito home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle primarily chose to live in Montecito because of the privacy it provides. The fact that they are in close proximity to their friends was a big factor, too. "A number of the couple's friends, including Oprah, had recommended Santa Barbara County as the perfect place to raise a family," royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book "Finding Freedom," via Marie Claire UK.
The downside? The couple apparently does not like the location. "They want to stay in the neighborhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location," a source close to the couple said of their mansion, which features nine bedrooms, a gym, a swimming pool, and a tennis court (per Mirror). "They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won't be on the market because of who they are. It's only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers."
It's still unclear where the family would eventually end up, but it will likely still be in Montecito. "Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture," a source told Us Weekly in August 20202. "An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour's drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet [it's] far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi, and tourism in Hollywood."