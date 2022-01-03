Are Harry And Meghan Already Moving Out Of Their New California Home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move out of their Montecito home sometime soon. After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew across the pond with their family to live independently from the royal family.

The couple first moved to Canada from the U.K, and then tried making a home in Los Angeles where they stayed in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by renowned director Tyler Perry, per Vogue. But they didn't like the busy streets of the city, leading them to seek a quieter home base, which they found in Santa Barbara. "Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area," a source told the publication. "For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles."

While it seems that they have found the peace and quiet they were looking for in Santa Barbara, a source said they might move in the near future. Here's why.