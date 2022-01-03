Alec Baldwin Makes Revealing Statement About How He's Really Doing

There's no doubt that 2021 has been quite a year for many people, including actor Alec Baldwin. As people know, Baldwin made one of the biggest headlines of the year after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" in New Mexico. The actor said he thought he had been handed a gun with blank rounds but it had a live bullet. The single bullet also grazed director Joel Souza, but luckily, he survived. Shortly after the shooting, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted (per Variety), adding that he was fully cooperating with the authorities.

In some instances, the star has been hot-tempered, slamming a reporter for photographing him outside of his home. But in December, Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, where he recalled the tragic accident that took the life of Hutchins. "I didn't pull the trigger. ... I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never," the actor stated, adding that he had no idea how the bullet got in the gun in the first place. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

Now, Baldwin is taking in the past few months' events and sharing his thoughts with fans.