Alec Baldwin Makes Revealing Statement About How He's Really Doing
There's no doubt that 2021 has been quite a year for many people, including actor Alec Baldwin. As people know, Baldwin made one of the biggest headlines of the year after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" in New Mexico. The actor said he thought he had been handed a gun with blank rounds but it had a live bullet. The single bullet also grazed director Joel Souza, but luckily, he survived. Shortly after the shooting, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted (per Variety), adding that he was fully cooperating with the authorities.
In some instances, the star has been hot-tempered, slamming a reporter for photographing him outside of his home. But in December, Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, where he recalled the tragic accident that took the life of Hutchins. "I didn't pull the trigger. ... I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never," the actor stated, adding that he had no idea how the bullet got in the gun in the first place. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."
Now, Baldwin is taking in the past few months' events and sharing his thoughts with fans.
Alec Baldwin wants to look ahead
Alec Baldwin reflected on 2021 in a lengthy video that he shared on his Instagram feed. "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us," he wrote in the caption. The usually private actor shared a nearly 13-minute video, starting by sharing that he met a young girl at a coffee shop who handed him a Splenda packet that said how everyone was thinking about him. Baldwin said that he was going to screenshot it, but he lost it, noting it meant a lot to him. He also shared another letter from a young girl who said she was praying for him.
The actor also shared further details about the year that he had, stating that the majority of fans had been supportive "I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death of Halyna Hutchins," he shared. Baldwin also stated that he hoped the investigation would get to the bottom and truth of what happened.
In addition, the star shared that he's not usually one for New Year's resolutions, "but the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me." He added that he wanted "peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love." Cheers to 2022.