Is This The Surest Sign Yet That Tarik And Hazel From 90 Day Fiance Are Back Together?

Hazel Cagalitan shared her exuberant mood on her social media feed on New Year's Day. The "90 Day Fiancé" star shared a 10-second video clip on Instagram that was everything. The video is also the reason that many fans believe that she and her husband, Tarik Myers, are back together after their public rift in early December. One fan raved, "I'm glad y'all working it out!" while another noted, "...I'm so happy you two have found a way to make your marriage work..."

The clip started with Hazel dancing in front of someone who was hidden behind her body. As the countdown began, the person held up their hand to count down to the new year. And when she shouted, "Happy New Year!" Tarik revealed his face. The couple began dancing wildly as they celebrated 2022. In the caption, Hazel wrote, "When all negativity gets left in 2021, 2022 be like.... HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE." The reality star then added a telling hashtag. It seems as if #tarzel, the couple's moniker, could be a thing again. Screen Rant reports that Tarik had previously deleted "#tarzel" from his Instagram bio, but it has now reappeared on his feed.

What a way to bring in the new year! Hopefully, Hazel and Tarik are committed to making their marriage work, and we'll get to enjoy more of their shenanigans for many years to come.