Is This The Surest Sign Yet That Tarik And Hazel From 90 Day Fiance Are Back Together?
"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" couple Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan have come a long way. The fan-favorite couple first shot to stardom back in the second season of the TLC show when viewers watched their epic, tumultuous love story unfold. They then decided to take the next step in their relationship when Hazel moved to the US and documented their story on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. The polyamorous couple also shared a girlfriend, Minty. According to In Touch, Hazel confirmed that she was bisexual and was "ready" for the polyamory lifestyle.
However, Us Weekly reported in early December 2021 that Tarik and Hazel had split. She posted a cryptic message on her Instagram bio saying, "A real man wouldn't abuse his women mentally and emotionally. Real man don't run his mouth n social media, wait tell I'm ok. Thruth [sic] will prevail #facts." Tarik seemingly responded to Hazel's statement and posted a screenshot of her Instagram account, which has since been deleted. "Not true and you know it," he claimed. "I still will not bash you or air out your personal life." Per Screen Rant, a slew of cryptic messages ensued with Tarik also confirming that Hazel no longer lived with him. But, as "90 Day Fiancé" fans know, things can change very quickly. The couple has seemingly made it clear that, at the very least, they're on friendly terms.
Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan rang in the New Year together
Hazel Cagalitan shared her exuberant mood on her social media feed on New Year's Day. The "90 Day Fiancé" star shared a 10-second video clip on Instagram that was everything. The video is also the reason that many fans believe that she and her husband, Tarik Myers, are back together after their public rift in early December. One fan raved, "I'm glad y'all working it out!" while another noted, "...I'm so happy you two have found a way to make your marriage work..."
The clip started with Hazel dancing in front of someone who was hidden behind her body. As the countdown began, the person held up their hand to count down to the new year. And when she shouted, "Happy New Year!" Tarik revealed his face. The couple began dancing wildly as they celebrated 2022. In the caption, Hazel wrote, "When all negativity gets left in 2021, 2022 be like.... HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE." The reality star then added a telling hashtag. It seems as if #tarzel, the couple's moniker, could be a thing again. Screen Rant reports that Tarik had previously deleted "#tarzel" from his Instagram bio, but it has now reappeared on his feed.
What a way to bring in the new year! Hopefully, Hazel and Tarik are committed to making their marriage work, and we'll get to enjoy more of their shenanigans for many years to come.