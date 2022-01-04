Prince Charles' Latest Message For Prince Harry Isn't What You'd Expect

It goes without saying that Prince Charles' relationship with his son Prince Harry has certainly been strained ever since he and Meghan Markle essentially pulled the plug on their lives with the royal family back in January 2020. Since then, they've built a new life for themselves in sunny Southern California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. That, and they've publicly revealed some unfortunate royal family secrets during their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Relations were so bad with his family in regards to Harry and Meghan's own mental health issues, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he has to take matters into my own hands and leave. "It was like, I need to do this for my family," he told Oprah (via The New York Times). "It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's."

While Harry also revealed that Prince Charles had also "stopped taking [his] calls," the Prince of Wales has not made any comments about the interview. It's also been reported that Harry and Charles really haven't been much on speaking terms since the interview, either. That said, it seems like Charles might be extending a royal olive branch to his son after almost two years of iciness between them.