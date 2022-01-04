Inside The Deaths Of TV Star Igor Bogdanoff And His Twin Brother, Grichka

French television star Igor Bogdanoff died on January 3, six days after his twin brother Grichka Bogandoff died, detailed CNN. The two became known in part for hosting French television shows that focused on science fiction and science. Igor's IMDb page detailed dozens of television appearances dating as far back as 1979 when the series he did alongside his brother Grincha, "Temps X," debuted. Their lawyer, Maitre Eduoard de Lamaze, shared they "had simple answers to big problems" and "accessible answers to the general public."

The two men descended from Austrian and German aristocracy, shared the Daily Beast, and held Ph.D. degrees from the University of Burgundy, per Le Monde. However, they apparently received their degrees after getting the lowest grades possible. The Bogdanoff brothers' work was often criticized, with Columbia University physicist and mathematician Dr. Peter Woit once saying of their work, "Scientifically, it's clearly more or less complete nonsense," per The New York Times.

The Bogdanoff twins also had unusual facial features that drew a lot of attention, especially because they insisted the features were not the result of genetics or plastic surgery. "We are, with Igor, experimenters," Grichka told Tele-Loisirs (via News in 24). "We have never used what is called cosmetic surgery," he noted. He explained, "In the experiment, there are a certain number of small protocols. These are very advanced technologies, which is why the mystery has lasted so long." It seems the Bogandoffs kept the mystery going all the way through their last days.