Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Heartbreaking Final Goodbye To Eddie Van Halen

Even if it ended in divorce, Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen had a great love story. The two names were some of the hottest in the '80s and '90s, and, with Van Halen being a bonafide rockstar and Bertinelli a famous actor, their romance was one for the books. The couple wed in 1991 but separated in 2001, but it wasn't until 2007 that they finalized their divorce. The pair welcomed one son, Wolfgang Van Halen, during their time together. Following their split, both Bertinelli and Van Halen remarried. Bertinelli married Tom Vitale in 2010, but she filed separation papers in November 2021.

The "Hot in Cleveland" star has been very open about several topics in her life, including struggles with weight and her love for her son and late husband. Shortly after Van Halen's death in October 2020, Bertinelli took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo and a tribute to her late husband. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote, adding that he had been so strong and positive during his cancer treatments. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," she wrote. "I will see you in our next life my love."

She also shared a heartfelt tribute in her new memoir that's enough to bring anyone to tears.