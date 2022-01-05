Nearly 30% Find This Kardashian Ex Tolerable Compared To The Others

The Kardashian-Jenner empire is quite expansive, to say the least. There's a reason why their reality show was called "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," because keeping tabs on them can surely be a challenge. With sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, along with their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the quintuplet of powerful women all boast massive spheres of influence.

All of the women — except Kendall — have begun spawning the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners with their respective significant others. With men like Kanye West, Tyga, and Tristan Thompson in tow, the Kardashian-Jenner relationships have always been mired in some form of controversy. With all of that in play, we here at Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking readers, "Which Kardashian ex is the least annoying?" And the answers may surprise you.

Of 605 people polled, it was found that Kylie's ex, Tyga, was actually the most annoying — receiving 89 (14.71%) votes. So exactly which Kardashian ex did Nicki Swift readers find the most tolerable?