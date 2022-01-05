Nearly 30% Find This Kardashian Ex Tolerable Compared To The Others
The Kardashian-Jenner empire is quite expansive, to say the least. There's a reason why their reality show was called "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," because keeping tabs on them can surely be a challenge. With sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, along with their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the quintuplet of powerful women all boast massive spheres of influence.
All of the women — except Kendall — have begun spawning the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners with their respective significant others. With men like Kanye West, Tyga, and Tristan Thompson in tow, the Kardashian-Jenner relationships have always been mired in some form of controversy. With all of that in play, we here at Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking readers, "Which Kardashian ex is the least annoying?" And the answers may surprise you.
Of 605 people polled, it was found that Kylie's ex, Tyga, was actually the most annoying — receiving 89 (14.71%) votes. So exactly which Kardashian ex did Nicki Swift readers find the most tolerable?
Lamar Odom is the most tolerable Kardashian ex
Following Tyga up is Khloé Kardashian's ex and known adulterer Tristan Thompson, who received 95 (15.70%) votes. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, came in third place with 118 (19.50%) votes. Surprisingly, Kanye West came in second place in terms of being the least annoying with 132 (21.82%) votes. Lamar Odom has been voted the least annoying Kardashian ex by Nicki Swift readers, receiving 171 (28.26%) votes out of 605 polled. As the embattled ex-husband of Khloé, it seems like readers sympathized with the former basketball player amidst Odom's publicized struggles with drugs and infidelity.
Battling cocaine addiction for years, Odom suffered a nearly fatal overdose in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Reflecting on his addiction, he told Yahoo! Sports, "Coke and sex went together every time after [my first encounter with the drug in 2004]." He further wrote about his dependency on the drug in The Player's Tribune. "When I did coke, I felt good for a minute. I stopped having so much anxiety," he wrote. "I didn't think about the pain. I didn't think about death."
Coupled with his drug addiction, his infidelity would also ultimately cost him his marriage with Kardashian — who caught him cheating firsthand at the Hotel Roosevelt. Despite such, the Kardashians remained by Odom's side to battle his addictions — something for which he says he's "grateful," per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "As long as there isn't any hate or ill will, I'm solid with that," Odom told the outlet regarding his relationship with the Kardashians. "But if there is I would like to say I'm sorry and hopefully make it up one day."