When Did Tristan Thompson Tell Khloe Kardashian About His Paternity Scandal?
Tristan Thompson is reportedly a father of three, after a woman claiming the NBA star impregnated her back in March at the star's 30th birthday party gave birth, according to People.
Maralee Nichols made headlines as the Texas personal trainer revealed she was suing Thompson for child support and other fees. In a report by the Daily Mail, court documents revealed Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 in hush money and asked for his mistress to get an abortion. While the NBA player has admitted to having sex with Nichols, he denies the child is his and reportedly told Nichols he has no plans to be in the child's life. The celeb requested Texas courts seal the court filings, citing distress due to media frenzy.
Thompson has two previous children: Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and True with reality star Khloé Kardashian. While sources tell People that Khloé knew "about the baby," the former E! Star apparently "hasn't known for long." The source continued, "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," adding, "she just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again." Now insiders are revealing just how long Khloé was aware of Thompson's potential third baby on the way, and it's not a good look for the NBA player.
Khloe Kardashian was 'very sad' to find out about the paternity suit
While former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian has yet to publicly address Tristan Thompson's paternity suit, the star is reportedly "very sad" to hear her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend had cheated on her again.
According to court documents, Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé the night of his 30th birthday party. Fans were quick to point out the event was the first time Khloe took to Instagram to make her relationship official (again) after the couple were rumored to have spent their 2020 quarantine period together after their break up in 2019. "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," wrote the Kardashian at the time.
With the NBA player now facing a paternity suit, insiders are revealing to Us Weekly, "Khloé didn't find out about the baby from social media." The source continued, "Tristan told Khloé when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment. He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her." Reports claim Khloé and Thompson previously broke up over the summer of 2021. Thompson previously was caught cheating on Khloé just days before the reality star gave birth to their first born True in 2018. After the celeb took Thompson back, the NBA player then came under fire in February of 2019 for kissing Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.