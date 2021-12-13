When Did Tristan Thompson Tell Khloe Kardashian About His Paternity Scandal?

Tristan Thompson is reportedly a father of three, after a woman claiming the NBA star impregnated her back in March at the star's 30th birthday party gave birth, according to People.

Maralee Nichols made headlines as the Texas personal trainer revealed she was suing Thompson for child support and other fees. In a report by the Daily Mail, court documents revealed Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 in hush money and asked for his mistress to get an abortion. While the NBA player has admitted to having sex with Nichols, he denies the child is his and reportedly told Nichols he has no plans to be in the child's life. The celeb requested Texas courts seal the court filings, citing distress due to media frenzy.

Thompson has two previous children: Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and True with reality star Khloé Kardashian. While sources tell People that Khloé knew "about the baby," the former E! Star apparently "hasn't known for long." The source continued, "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," adding, "she just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again." Now insiders are revealing just how long Khloé was aware of Thompson's potential third baby on the way, and it's not a good look for the NBA player.