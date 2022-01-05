And Just Like That Actor Has A Message For Britney Spears' Boyfriend

Sam Asghari has made it no secret that he's got some major ambitions when it comes to his career as a Hollywood actor. While being best known as Britney Spears' finace has certainly helped make him more of a household name, he still has a lot of work ahead for him.

"My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call," Asghari told Variety in an interview back in May 2021. He's also been putting in the work, saying, "I'm doing a lot of MMA training, I'm doing a lot of gun- and stunt-training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham. Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%."

And while Asghari hasn't landed his dream role just yet, per Forbes, he's been busy auditioning for small parts on television series like the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," which he failed to secure. However, the actor that did get the role that Asghari auditioned for just sent a message to him.