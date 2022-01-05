And Just Like That Actor Has A Message For Britney Spears' Boyfriend
Sam Asghari has made it no secret that he's got some major ambitions when it comes to his career as a Hollywood actor. While being best known as Britney Spears' finace has certainly helped make him more of a household name, he still has a lot of work ahead for him.
"My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call," Asghari told Variety in an interview back in May 2021. He's also been putting in the work, saying, "I'm doing a lot of MMA training, I'm doing a lot of gun- and stunt-training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham. Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%."
And while Asghari hasn't landed his dream role just yet, per Forbes, he's been busy auditioning for small parts on television series like the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," which he failed to secure. However, the actor that did get the role that Asghari auditioned for just sent a message to him.
Ryan Cooper was upset at all the attention Sam Asghari was getting
Back in December, Sam Asghari told ET Online that he auditioned for a minor role in "And Just Like That," but lost out to Australian actor Ryan Cooper. However, he did send a "shout out to the dude that got it" on one of his Instagram Stories. He didn't share Cooper's name but did post a screenshot of him from his scene in "And Just Like That."
And now, Cooper is speaking out about the matter, as he was apparently a bit upset that Asghari was getting a lot of attention for a role that he got instead. But Cooper told Page Six that he's begun to see things a little differently. He explained, "There's the other part that is like, good on ya man. That's the world we're in. There's a genuine state of pushing for your dreams and I'm all for that. I wrote to him and said, 'Good on ya, share the wins, share the failures. That's what life is, we're all human beings.'"
And just like that, Asghari and Cooper might become Hollywood friends, who share both their success and their failures together. Why not, right?