Mary Trump Issues Bold Theory About Donald Trump Ignoring Ivanka Trump's Plea
There's no doubting that Mary Trump is somewhat of the black sheep of the Trump family. Donald Trump's niece has been extremely (and we mean extremely) critical of her uncle and his political career over the years, repeatedly slamming the controversial figure during his time in the White House (and multiple times after, for that matter).
Back in March 2021, Mary had a whole lot to say about Donald after it was revealed that he'd been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite him spending much of his presidency downplaying how serious the pandemic really was. In a very candid tweet, Mary referred to her uncle as "The Disgraced Former Occupant" and even used the hashtag "#massmurder" as she shared her disdain over him being vaccinated following his public comments about the virus.
But Mary hasn't only reserved her shade for Donald Trump Sr. His son and Mary's cousin, Donald Trump Jr., has also felt her wrath, with the author branding Donald Jr. a coward when asked for her thoughts on why he seemingly didn't urge his dad to stop the infamous riot at the U.S. Capitol building in January 2021.
The outspoken Mary is now throwing her two cents in again when it comes to her estranged family and the Capitol Building riots, but this time, she's revealing why she thinks her uncle reacted the way he did after his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, urged him to do more to put a stop to the violence during the incident.
Did Donald Trump enjoy the Capitol Riots?
That's a pretty bold question, but, according to Mary Trump, at least, Donald Trump may have gotten some kind of satisfaction out of the January 2021 insurrection at the Capitol Building. Mary didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts on the incident almost exactly a year later on SiriusXM's "The Dean Obeidallah Show," as she claimed Donald may have purposefully ignored his daughter, Ivanka Trump, when she asked him to do something.
"He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much and he probably wanted it to get worse," Mary boldly claimed of her uncle, suggesting he could allegedly have been made aware of the incident before it happened. "The only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is because... it had gotten out of control. They really thought that they could control this monster they'd created and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup," she added.
Mary continued that Donald may have never intended to stop things "because he probably thought... it was fun to watch all these people being murderous on his behalf [and] that that would be the best way for him to stay in power."
Mary's thoughts come as President Joe Biden is expected to put "singular responsibility" on Donald on the incident's first anniversary (via Daily Mail). It's still being investigated if Donald's involvement was criminal, per CNN.