Mary Trump Issues Bold Theory About Donald Trump Ignoring Ivanka Trump's Plea

There's no doubting that Mary Trump is somewhat of the black sheep of the Trump family. Donald Trump's niece has been extremely (and we mean extremely) critical of her uncle and his political career over the years, repeatedly slamming the controversial figure during his time in the White House (and multiple times after, for that matter).

Back in March 2021, Mary had a whole lot to say about Donald after it was revealed that he'd been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite him spending much of his presidency downplaying how serious the pandemic really was. In a very candid tweet, Mary referred to her uncle as "The Disgraced Former Occupant" and even used the hashtag "#massmurder" as she shared her disdain over him being vaccinated following his public comments about the virus.

But Mary hasn't only reserved her shade for Donald Trump Sr. His son and Mary's cousin, Donald Trump Jr., has also felt her wrath, with the author branding Donald Jr. a coward when asked for her thoughts on why he seemingly didn't urge his dad to stop the infamous riot at the U.S. Capitol building in January 2021.

The outspoken Mary is now throwing her two cents in again when it comes to her estranged family and the Capitol Building riots, but this time, she's revealing why she thinks her uncle reacted the way he did after his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, urged him to do more to put a stop to the violence during the incident.