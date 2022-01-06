The View Tears Apart Melania Trump's Controversial New Venture

It's no secret that the hosts of the hit TV talk show "The View" and former first lady Melania Trump aren't the fondest fans of each other. Even though Trump hasn't outwardly said anything about the ladies of "The View," her previous spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, wasn't holding back any punches. In 2018, "The View" hosts got a lot of heat from Grisham for almost mocking the first lady's Slovenian accent, according to Pop Culture. Grisham tweeted that it was "disrespectful & hypocritical... mocking someone's accent."

In March 2019, the hosts of "The View" decided to gossip about an odd conspiracy theory that claimed Trump used a body double while standing next to her husband at a graveyard in Alabama. Grisham decided to respond back with a biting retort: ".@flotus & @potus traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation. In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful." Grisham did more than just tweet; "People died, people lost family and people are hurting in Alabama," she also told USA Today. "I watched the president and first lady hug, listen to and comfort people who had lost everything. The ladies of 'The View' really should consider devoting that air time to helping people."

Grisham isn't Trump's representative anymore and feels very differently about her in 2022, but the hosts of "The View" have not changed one bit. They began the year slamming Trump for her choice to auction off some items during her time at the White House.