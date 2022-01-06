The View Tears Apart Melania Trump's Controversial New Venture
It's no secret that the hosts of the hit TV talk show "The View" and former first lady Melania Trump aren't the fondest fans of each other. Even though Trump hasn't outwardly said anything about the ladies of "The View," her previous spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, wasn't holding back any punches. In 2018, "The View" hosts got a lot of heat from Grisham for almost mocking the first lady's Slovenian accent, according to Pop Culture. Grisham tweeted that it was "disrespectful & hypocritical... mocking someone's accent."
In March 2019, the hosts of "The View" decided to gossip about an odd conspiracy theory that claimed Trump used a body double while standing next to her husband at a graveyard in Alabama. Grisham decided to respond back with a biting retort: ".@flotus & @potus traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation. In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful." Grisham did more than just tweet; "People died, people lost family and people are hurting in Alabama," she also told USA Today. "I watched the president and first lady hug, listen to and comfort people who had lost everything. The ladies of 'The View' really should consider devoting that air time to helping people."
Grisham isn't Trump's representative anymore and feels very differently about her in 2022, but the hosts of "The View" have not changed one bit. They began the year slamming Trump for her choice to auction off some items during her time at the White House.
'The View' hosts believes that the Trumps are 'grifters'
On January 5, one of the hot topics of discussion on "The View" was Melania Trump's latest venture with auctioning off items from the duration of her stay at the White House. One of the biggest things that Trump is auctioning off is a white hat she wore during her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The bid starts at $250,000 and will be sold via the cryptocurrency SOL, according to Decider. Trump is also auctioning off "an exclusive digital artwork NFT with motion," per CNN. Some of the proceeds will go to a charity of her choice, however, the ladies of "The View" aren't buying what Trump is selling.
"I'm wondering if someone has explained to Melania that NFT does not stand for 'No Freaking Trump,'" guest host Ana Navarro opined. "I think it's tacky, but I think it's very much on-brand for the Trumps who are, as you say, grifters who are always trying to bank on their name." Even though Navarro feels very strongly about Trump's newest venture, she also argued it's not a phenomenon unique to that family. "I think the Clintons are also very good at milking the cow every which way with their political fame, and with their followers," Navarro added.
However, co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Trump is profiting from personal goods, while the Clintons' fundraisers and speaking engagements are different situations. "It sounds a little bit like an exit plan, if I'm being honest," Hostin said, adding that "it sounds a little bit desperate."