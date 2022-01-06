Michelle Kwan Has Big News To Share
Congratulations are in order for Michelle Kwan! The hugely successful figure skater shared big family news with her fans in early January after keeping her personal life notoriously private over the years.
The star hasn't exactly been the most forthcoming when it comes to revealing what exactly has been going on behind the scenes (as she has every right to of course!) though one thing in Kwan's life that has been pretty public was her 2017 divorce with her now former husband, Clay Pell. It was confirmed in a statement that they had decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage.
"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family," the statement, obtained by People, read. "I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction."
Their divorce played out pretty publicly and appeared to get a little nasty, with Vanity Fair even reporting that Kwan supposedly didn't know her husband had filed for divorce until she saw this Daily News article on Twitter confirming it. Ouch.
But it seems like all that drama is now very firmly behind her as we get into that exciting news the athlete just shared with fans...
Michelle Kwan gives birth
Surprise... Michelle Kwan is a mom! The star shared the exciting news on Instagram on January 5 following a top secret pregnancy. Kwan shared a gorgeous photo of her little girl as she looked down and placed her hand on her, while what appeared to be a male hand was also visible. Kwan didn't confirm who the father of her child is (we told you she liked to keep her private life private!) but also included a time-lapse of her growing belly throughout the months.
In the caption, Kwan confirmed her "perfect miracle"'s name, Kalista Belle Kwan, and shared how much she'd always wanted to become a mom. "This has been a challenging journey to motherhood... and I'm glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my [red heart emoji] who I could not live without," she added (we're assuming that red heart emoji represents her partner).
She then added she's "always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private." No kidding!
Kwan appeared to show off a potential boyfriend on Instagram in August 2021 when she shared a gushing birthday post including a snap of herself and a man on vacation, but she didn't tag him. "I can't wait for many more adventures to come," she teased.