Michelle Kwan Has Big News To Share

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Kwan! The hugely successful figure skater shared big family news with her fans in early January after keeping her personal life notoriously private over the years.

The star hasn't exactly been the most forthcoming when it comes to revealing what exactly has been going on behind the scenes (as she has every right to of course!) though one thing in Kwan's life that has been pretty public was her 2017 divorce with her now former husband, Clay Pell. It was confirmed in a statement that they had decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage.

"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family," the statement, obtained by People, read. "I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction."

Their divorce played out pretty publicly and appeared to get a little nasty, with Vanity Fair even reporting that Kwan supposedly didn't know her husband had filed for divorce until she saw this Daily News article on Twitter confirming it. Ouch.

But it seems like all that drama is now very firmly behind her as we get into that exciting news the athlete just shared with fans...