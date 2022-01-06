What Cardi B Claims Her 4 Month Old Son Is Already Doing
Cardi B is convinced that her newborn son has some kind of superpower. The rapper gave birth to her second child with Migos member Offset in September 2021. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the pair said in a statement to People at the time, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." Cardi was referring to their daughter, 3-year-old Kulture, as well as Offset's three children from previous relationships.
She has yet to reveal the name of her son, but she has shared some tidbits about him from time to time. Just last month, the "WAP" singer dished that the baby has achieved some impressive milestone despite being only 3 months old. "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already" she wrote on Twitter. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."
Now, just one month later, it seems that the baby has once again impressed his mother with yet another milestone.
Cardi B thinks her newborn son can talk
Cardi B isn't one to shy away from sharing her motherhood journey on social media. On January 5, the 29-year-old rapper revealed she witnessed another talent her newborn son may have: talking at only 4 months old.
"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi said on her Instagram Story. "I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. Like, first of all, my husband saw it." She then explained how it went down, and as it turns out, her baby responded when she asked if he loved her. "Yesterday, I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, 'You love mommy?' And he replied back, like, 'Yeah.' Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, 'Yeah.'" She also said that the baby tried mimicking what he heard from the children's show "Cocomelon."
"Yo, this is crazy. I don't know if that's, like, the pandemic thing. I don't know, like, if this is normal. This s*** is crazy," she continued. Next time, though, she promises to document the future achievements of her super baby. "I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something."