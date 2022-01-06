What Cardi B Claims Her 4 Month Old Son Is Already Doing

Cardi B is convinced that her newborn son has some kind of superpower. The rapper gave birth to her second child with Migos member Offset in September 2021. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the pair said in a statement to People at the time, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." Cardi was referring to their daughter, 3-year-old Kulture, as well as Offset's three children from previous relationships.

She has yet to reveal the name of her son, but she has shared some tidbits about him from time to time. Just last month, the "WAP" singer dished that the baby has achieved some impressive milestone despite being only 3 months old. "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already" she wrote on Twitter. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Now, just one month later, it seems that the baby has once again impressed his mother with yet another milestone.