Married At First Sight's Mark Maher On Pursuing Life And Love Like A Shark - Exclusive

For Season 14 of "Married at First Sight," the collection of Cupid-starved couples ready to be wed to a complete stranger have been as fascinating as ever. And for the Boston-set season's first couple to exchange nuptials, it was likewise just as nerve-wracking to watch as it was thrilling. For the show's premiere episode, which aired January 5, 37-year-old Mark Maher — affectionately known as Mark the Shark — was given the opportunity to find love with Lindsey Georgoulis, an energetic fellow cat-lover.

But as the two laid eyes on one another for the first time at their own wedding, the question every viewer was dying to have answered was: Will this work? And has Mark the Shark found his female counterpart? While you'll have to keep on watching the show to find out, one thing is ultimately clear about Maher's pursuit of love and romance — he's resolutely determined to do whatever it takes.

This is the successful CEO and general manager's second attempt on "Married at First Sight," having applied for the opportunity the last time the show was in Boston. And by all accounts, he's hoping it'll be the final time he ever has to search for a partner, again. In an exclusive interview, Nicki Swift caught up with Mark the Shark to find out whether he was afraid of venturing into the unknown waters of marriage to a stranger, and whether this truly is his redemption arc ...