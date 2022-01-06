Gordon Ramsay's Thoughts On Retirement Perfectly Sum Up His Personality

Gordon Ramsay's plans for retirement are exactly what you would have expected from him: He says he's not going to. With the world in the palm of his hands, the culinary genius revealed that he's still cooking up a lot of things that we should look forward to. "You have not seen the end of me," he dished to Thrillist, telling it like it is. "Do not underestimate the power of an old man."

His show "Hell's Kitchen" is about to start its 21st season, a unique feat that many shows of its kind have achieved. According to Ramsay, he's confident that he can extend the streak for much longer. "Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii," Ramsay added. "And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me."

Ramsay currently has another show in the works, and he started it partly because he wanted to challenge himself. "It's always about being better than what we've already done, and constantly pushing the envelope — I don't sit and think, 'We've made it,' or 'We're financially secure, why work so hard?' I need that jeopardy," he shared. "I need the danger of it possibly not working. And I need to be pushed, because that's when you're going to get me at my best."