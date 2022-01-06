Fans Can't Get Enough Of Betty White's Hysterical Resurfaced Interview With Joan Rivers

After the recent passing of "Golden Girls" actor Betty White, many fans are honoring her legacy by revisiting some of the works from her decades-long career. From paving the way for female comedians to produce their own works, to poking fun at fellow "The Proposal" co-star Ryan Reynolds, White was both hardworking and a light to those around her.

That hard work included having her own sitcom that she produced, "Life With Elizabeth" in the '50s. "That was so before the women's movement that I don't think we even thought of it. I never even thought of it being a different gender. You did whatever the job was and whatever job you could get," White said in a 2018 documentary, according to Today.

Although White holds the Guinness World Record as the Longest Woman TV Entertainer, she wasn't the only one working and reshaping the narrative when it comes to comedians getting older. In a rediscovered interview going viral again online, White and Joan Rivers bounce jokes off one another, and send fans of both stars into hilarious tears.