Fans Can't Get Enough Of Betty White's Hysterical Resurfaced Interview With Joan Rivers
After the recent passing of "Golden Girls" actor Betty White, many fans are honoring her legacy by revisiting some of the works from her decades-long career. From paving the way for female comedians to produce their own works, to poking fun at fellow "The Proposal" co-star Ryan Reynolds, White was both hardworking and a light to those around her.
That hard work included having her own sitcom that she produced, "Life With Elizabeth" in the '50s. "That was so before the women's movement that I don't think we even thought of it. I never even thought of it being a different gender. You did whatever the job was and whatever job you could get," White said in a 2018 documentary, according to Today.
Although White holds the Guinness World Record as the Longest Woman TV Entertainer, she wasn't the only one working and reshaping the narrative when it comes to comedians getting older. In a rediscovered interview going viral again online, White and Joan Rivers bounce jokes off one another, and send fans of both stars into hilarious tears.
Betty White and Joan Rivers joke in unearthed video
During a 1983 episode of "The Tonight Show," comedian Joan Rivers — who was interviewing that night in place of host Johnny Carson — and Betty White poked fun at one another. Particularly, about the fact that White graced the cover of a magazine at the time, according to People. Rivers teased White about the cover photo featuring a dog, and the "Golden Girls" star clarified she was the one in the pink jacket.
The hilarious moment has since made the rounds online, following White's recent passing at the age of 99. "You would think you're the only cover girl in town. Do you know I'm a cover girl?" White jokingly asked the host. Rivers responded by teasing her, "I'm surprised ... I asked you to come on tonight and look glamorous. And look what you showed up in."
Fans took to Twitter, with the original poster commenting on the moment, noting that these jokes don't occur on late-night television anymore. "The back and forth between these two was legendary! So effortless," another replied. For even more proof that the jokes were all in good fun, White went on to appear as a guest on "The Joan Rivers Show" in a 1990 episode, per YouTube.