Ben Affleck Confirms What We Suspected About A Potential Political Future

Hollywood has its fair share of celebs who promote political causes, particularly on social media. Ben Affleck, however, has set himself apart from that crowd by actively campaigning for Democratic presidential candidates on the ground. In 2000, the "Good Will Hunting" star attended rallies in support of Al Gore and even adorned an expensive leather jacket with the candidate's ticket sticker. "You gotta sacrifice for the cause. It's a $3,000 Armani but I'd throw it to the ground and step on it for Al Gore," Affleck told The Associated Press (via the Kitsap Sun) at the time.

Later, Affleck showed he was serious about his involvement with the Democratic Party when he worked on John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign. Affleck stood next to Kerry and his candidate for vice president, Sen. John Edwards, when he gave his first speech after accepting the Democratic nomination, as The Times-Tribune reported.

Given Affleck's political enthusiasm, many believed the actor and director was gearing up to run for office later on. Speculation peaked in 2012, when Kerry was appointed Secretary of State in the Barack Obama administration, leaving his Senate seat up for grabs. After hinting that he might run, Affleck decided to pass on the opportunity to represent Massachusetts, the state in which he grew up, the Daily News reported. "There are some phenomenal candidates in Massachusetts for his Senate seat. I look forward to an amazing campaign," he said. Now, Affleck is once again sharing insight into his political aspirations.