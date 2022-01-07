Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Intimate Birthday Celebration

Hilaria Baldwin has thanked her family for a wonderful birthday celebration. The entrepreneur shared a photo of her looking chic in a black turtleneck sweater, surrounded by her husband Alec Baldwin and their six children — daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 10 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 16 months — all staring at her as she waits to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

"I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera...Alec doesn't get cake," Hilaria captioned the Baldwin family photo. "Here is to 38. Love you all." Ireland Baldwin, Hilaria's stepdaughter and Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, re-posted the photo on her Instagram stories and wished her step-mom a happy birthday on Instagram.

In a separate Instagram video, Hilaria also showed off a birthday tradition where she dances with her children, but she only had one dance partner this time around. "Birthday wouldn't be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho," Hilaria jokingly captioned the video of her dancing with her oldest child. However, the festivities weren't done yet as Hilaria later posted Instagram stories of her dining out with Alec at an Italian restaurant (via People).

The celebration marked a fresh start to the new year after a challenging few months for the Baldwin family, as Alec is currently under investigation for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.