The Untold Truth Of All Of Queen Elizabeth's Pets

While Queen Elizabeth II knows how to rock a colorful hat and has set the record for the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she might be equally well known for her deep love for animals. Her majesty's fervor is especially focused on two animal groups: horses and dogs ... and she's no half-way animal lover either. The queen is involved in the breeding, raising, and even grieving of her beloved canine and equestrian friends. When it comes to horses, Elizabeth rides, too. Her first riding lesson took place when she was just three years old, per the Independent, and has continued throughout her life. Even at age 94 in 2020, the queen was spotted near Windsor Castle taking a turn around the grounds on a fell pony, according to CNN. Basically? Horses are an ever-present fixture in this royal's life.

But when it comes to pets in the traditional sense, the kind that run around the house and curl up next to you in bed, nothing is more ironically linked to her majesty than the corgi. Her father, King George VI, is responsible for the breed loyalty, bringing home the family's first corgi in 1933, Hello! notes, when the future queen was just seven. The little heartthrob's name was Dookie, and since his introduction into the royal family, it's been corgis all the way.

This is the untold truth of all of Queen Elizabeth's pets.