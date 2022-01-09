The Reported Launch Date For Trump's New Social Media Platform Is Pretty Telling

The launch date is set from former president Donald Trump's new social media platform. The Truth Social app, Trump's newest venture, was developed as part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the former president's media company. Former United States Representative Devin Nunes is the new company's CEO after he resigned from Congress on January 3 to head up TMTG, per the New York Post.

In December 2021, Nunes said, "The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship," according to the New York Post. The outlet reported more than 60% of Republicans planned to use Trump's social media platform when it launches. Believe it or not, Truth Social has already created controversy, and it's not even launched as of publication! According to The Verge, the social media app was built with Mastodon's source code, and in October 2021, Mastodon claimed Truth Social violated its software license.

The Verge also noted that Truth Social is basically a clone of Twitter; shared messages are called "re-truths," and the design is almost identical, even the logo is similar to Twitter's logo. The 45th president was permanently banned from Twitter after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, which still upsets the former leader. Trump asked a judge to reactivate his Twitter account in October 2021 to no avail, and Truth Social's launch date has a not-so-hidden meaning for the former president.