Penelope Cruz Shares The Emotional Reason Behind Her Sisterly Bond With Salma Hayek

While celebrity feuds might captivate the public, it's fair to say that celebrity friendships are an equal gossip column draw — with more positive, squee-inducing results. What would pop culture be without a Ben Affleck/Matt Damon buddy story or a Melissa-McCarthy-holding-a-sign-for-Mariska-Hargitay viral moment? But, when it comes to the commensurate platonic partnership between Hollywood A-listers, look no further than two of the entertainment industry's most celebrated actors: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz.

Indeed, Cruz and Hayek, who have been friends for well over two decades, per Hola!, have stuck with each other through thick and thin — and long before both rose to international fame, too. In a 2014 interview with Allure (via HuffPost), Cruz told the publication that they are, in so many words, soulmates. "She's one of my best friends," Cruz said at the time. "We call each other huevos [eggs]. It was because when we were working together, we didn't have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy." But how, exactly, was their relationship truly cemented? According to a recent interview with Cruz, it seems the pair secured their bond because of an unexpected move — one which ultimately made Hollywood history.