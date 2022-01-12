Married At First Sight's Noi Dishes On Past Relationships And Trusting The Experts To Find Love - Exclusive Interview

Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has returned for its 14th season, with a whole host of singletons putting their trust in complete strangers once again. One of those singles is 33-year-old Noi Phommasak, who finds herself paired with 38-year-old Steve Moy. Will their pairing stand the test of time?

Season 14 of "Married at First Sight" takes place in Boston, a location in which the show has had a lot of success in the past, but will Noi and Steve be able to replicate that? According to Lifetime's press release, Noi "is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely and it has admittedly gotten her into some trouble in the past." As for why Noi has turned to reality TV to try and find love, she's "tired of being let down," and "trusts that the experts will have her best interest at heart."

In an exclusive interview, Nicki Swift delved deeper into Noi's "Married at First Sight" journey, found out what her relationship dealbreakers are, and got the scoop on her love life now.