Bob Saget's Final Appearance On His Wife's Instagram Is Completely Heartbreaking

Fans around the world were saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget on January 9. The "Full House" star was found unresponsive on the floor of his Orlando hotel room that afternoon. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's Department told TMZ, noting that "the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

Saget was most well-known for his role in the hit '90s sitcom "Full House." He played Danny Tanner, a single father trying to raise three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier). The role propelled Saget to superstardom and landed him a gig as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

Besides an enviable career, Saget also left behind three grown daughters and his wife, Kelly Rizzo. Saget frequently appeared in Rizzo's Instagram, most recently just a few days before he died.