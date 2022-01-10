Bob Saget's Final Appearance On His Wife's Instagram Is Completely Heartbreaking
Fans around the world were saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget on January 9. The "Full House" star was found unresponsive on the floor of his Orlando hotel room that afternoon. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's Department told TMZ, noting that "the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."
Saget was most well-known for his role in the hit '90s sitcom "Full House." He played Danny Tanner, a single father trying to raise three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier). The role propelled Saget to superstardom and landed him a gig as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."
Besides an enviable career, Saget also left behind three grown daughters and his wife, Kelly Rizzo. Saget frequently appeared in Rizzo's Instagram, most recently just a few days before he died.
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo had a close relationship
Kelly Rizzo's final Instagram post including her late husband, comedian Bob Saget, has proven a touching tribute to their lives together. On December 29, 2021, Rizzo posted a short video roundup featuring clips of herself and Saget throughout the year. The video, screenshotted above, includes a clip for each month. In the post, Saget and Rizzo can be seen frying some eggs (July), visiting the "Full House" house (April), and working out (September). "Another year of fun with this one...sorry December got a bit lazy," Rizzo captioned the post.
Saget and Rizzo married in 2018 after he reportedly introduced himself by sliding into her DMs. "I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself," she explained in a TikTok video, per Page Six. "So he saw my Instagram and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.'"
In the hours following Saget's death, the aforementioned Instagram video was flooded with condolences from fans. "I'm glad you have this to remember him," wrote one fan. "Sending you love. I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote another. Rizzo has released a joint statement confirming the news, along with Saget's children. "[Saget] was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," per Page Six.