The Truth About Bob Saget And John Mayer's Friendship

Hollywood is mourning the death of one of its great talents, comedian Bob Saget. The "Full House" actor died on January 9 at age 65. According to TMZ, Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida while on his latest comedy tour. One night prior to his death, Saget performed at a tour stop in Jacksonville. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," Saget tweeted after his show. "I'm happily addicted again to this s***."

Many of Saget's colleagues have reacted to his tragic death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Saget's "Full House" co-star John Stamos said in response to the news in a tweet, adding, "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Saget's good friend, musician John Mayer also shared a message mourning his buddy. "I love you, Bob," Mayer wrote on Instagram January 10. "I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever."

While Saget and Mayer rose to fame in different entertainment careers, the two stars shared a very close friendship throughout the years.