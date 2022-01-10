The Truth About Bob Saget And John Mayer's Friendship
Hollywood is mourning the death of one of its great talents, comedian Bob Saget. The "Full House" actor died on January 9 at age 65. According to TMZ, Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida while on his latest comedy tour. One night prior to his death, Saget performed at a tour stop in Jacksonville. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," Saget tweeted after his show. "I'm happily addicted again to this s***."
Many of Saget's colleagues have reacted to his tragic death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Saget's "Full House" co-star John Stamos said in response to the news in a tweet, adding, "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Saget's good friend, musician John Mayer also shared a message mourning his buddy. "I love you, Bob," Mayer wrote on Instagram January 10. "I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever."
While Saget and Mayer rose to fame in different entertainment careers, the two stars shared a very close friendship throughout the years.
Bob Saget and John Mayer were longtime friends
Bob Saget and John Mayer developed a strong bond over the years. According to Billboard, the comedian and the musician initially became friends after Saget invited the singer to do a stand-up comedy set at a benefit for scleroderma, the autoimmune disease that Saget's sister died of. Following the event, the two stars kept in touch and developed a close friendship. Mayer went on to perform at Saget's 2018 wedding to wife Kelly Rizzo, per People.
Saget praised Mayer as one of his "dearest friends on this Earth" when the musician was a guest on his "Here For You" podcast in 2020. Saget gushed, "He's such a good person and such a loving person." He added, "He's been there for me when I needed a good friend. He's done things that not many people can do." The feeling was mutual for Mayer, who boasted their friendship for Saget's birthday in 2018 on Instagram. "Bob Saget is an influencer," Mayer wrote, explaining, "he reminds you to say 'I love you' more often, by way of his own telling you. Bob, you are a very, very, very special human being."
Mayer was clearly special to Saget as well, who returned a sweet birthday message to the guitarist in 2020 with a message on Instagram. "My life is so much better because my dear friend was born," Saget wrote in part of Mayer, "And he gets to share his gifts with the world."