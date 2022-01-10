Rumors Are Flying About Sean Penn And His Estranged Wife

Celebrity couple Sean Penn and Leila George stunned the masses when they quietly tied the knot during an intimate, at-home ceremony with their family in July 2020. "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," Penn dished about the actors' nuptials a few days later during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Alas, the newly-wedded bliss proved to be short-lived. In July 2021, merely a year after the couple said "I do," it was confirmed that they were calling it quits. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, it was George who filed for divorce from Penn, but the reason for the dissolution of the union remained unclear. But now the couple has landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere once again and the reason why just might surprise you!