Rumors Are Flying About Sean Penn And His Estranged Wife
Celebrity couple Sean Penn and Leila George stunned the masses when they quietly tied the knot during an intimate, at-home ceremony with their family in July 2020. "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," Penn dished about the actors' nuptials a few days later during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
Alas, the newly-wedded bliss proved to be short-lived. In July 2021, merely a year after the couple said "I do," it was confirmed that they were calling it quits. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, it was George who filed for divorce from Penn, but the reason for the dissolution of the union remained unclear. But now the couple has landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere once again and the reason why just might surprise you!
Sean Penn and Leila George rang in the New Year together
Are they or aren't they?
Following their shocking divorce filing in July 2021, it's possible that estranged celeb couple Sean Penn and Leila George are trying to work things out after all! Per The Sydney Morning Herald, Penn and George were spotted ringing in the New Year together at a luxury home in Point Piper, an affluent suburb of Sydney, Australia. One party-goer had nothing but pleasant things to say about his encounter, referring to Penn as a "nice guy." It's also reported that Australian actor Christopher "Kick" Gurry was in attendance at the soiree as well.
George also documented the festivities on her Instagram account with a series of photos and videos of herself smiling and dancing while fireworks lit up the sky in the not so far-off distance. The caption included no words but rather a series of champagne bottle emojis instead. Also notably missing from the post were any signs of her estranged husband, Penn. Perhaps Penn and George's New Years' resolutions are to leave 2021 and all of the drama that came with it in their rearview mirror! If so, it appears as if they're already on the right track!