Lori Loughlin's Tribute To Bob Saget Is Absolutely Heart-Wrenching

The cast of "Full House" continues to share their love for their former co-star Bob Saget, as the world mourns the loss of the comedian.

Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on January 9, per TMZ. The 65-year-old's sudden death shocked fans, as the comedian was midway through a stand-up tour throughout the United States. Authorities confirmed no substances were found with the star, and medical examiners would determine the cause of death "at a later date," according to Variety.

Saget became "America's Dad" with his role as Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom. "Full House" ran from 1987 to 1994 and followed Saget's character as he raised three girls with the help of his brother-in law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). The cast later reunited on the Netflix series "Fuller House," which ran for five seasons.

As the original "Full House" progressed and amassed millions of viewers, new characters were added to the Tanner family — including Rebecca Donaldson, Tanner's co-anchor and soon-to-be wife of Uncle Jesse. Donaldson was played by Lori Loughlin, who — like the rest of the "Full House" cast — released a heartfelt statement about her friend upon his death.