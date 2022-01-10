Lori Loughlin's Tribute To Bob Saget Is Absolutely Heart-Wrenching
The cast of "Full House" continues to share their love for their former co-star Bob Saget, as the world mourns the loss of the comedian.
Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on January 9, per TMZ. The 65-year-old's sudden death shocked fans, as the comedian was midway through a stand-up tour throughout the United States. Authorities confirmed no substances were found with the star, and medical examiners would determine the cause of death "at a later date," according to Variety.
Saget became "America's Dad" with his role as Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom. "Full House" ran from 1987 to 1994 and followed Saget's character as he raised three girls with the help of his brother-in law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). The cast later reunited on the Netflix series "Fuller House," which ran for five seasons.
As the original "Full House" progressed and amassed millions of viewers, new characters were added to the Tanner family — including Rebecca Donaldson, Tanner's co-anchor and soon-to-be wife of Uncle Jesse. Donaldson was played by Lori Loughlin, who — like the rest of the "Full House" cast — released a heartfelt statement about her friend upon his death.
Lori Loughlin mourns Bob Saget after his untimely death
Lori Loughlin spent seven years as Aunt Becky on "Full House," where she developed a close bond with all of her co-stars, including the late Bob Saget. "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am," Loughlin said of her friend's passing in a statement (via Hollywood Life). "Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."
Loughlin and Saget's relationship was clearly a playful one. The "Summerland" star poked fun at the comedian to Good Housekeeping in 2017 when asked which "Full House" star was most like their on-screen role. "It's not because he's a clean freak like Danny Tanner," Loughlin began. "I love Bob, but he's a little neurotic in a sense, he's got that little bit of neuroses happening."
In 2020, when Loughlin found herself in legal trouble due to her involvement with the college admission scandal, Saget was one of the first to come to her defense. "I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens," Saget told Fox News at the time. "I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out." Saget then revealed to Page Six that he sent his former co-star a supportive text just before Loughlin turned herself in, writing, "I love you and thinking of you — that's all."