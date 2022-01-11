Andrea Barber Shares Bob Saget's Secret Talent In Thoughtful Tribute
Hearts broke everywhere when it was confirmed that comedian and actor Bob Saget, famous for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House," had died on January 9.
Upon learning the tragic news, many from the "Full House" cast and crew publicly paid tribute to their former colleague. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," famous "Full House" duo Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen wrote in a statement per People. Meanwhile, John Stamos, famous for his role as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis also mustered up some courage in the midst of his grief to say a few words. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos penned in the somber tweet.
Alas, Actor Andrea Barber, perhaps best known as the precocious albeit pesky Kimmy Gibbler, also spoke out about her late co-star in a thoughtful tribute wherein she praised Saget for a secret talent.
Bob Saget had a knack for making speeches
Bob Saget had a way with words.
"Full House" star Andrea Barber took to her Instagram account to honor her former colleague on January 10. "Bob could never resist an opportunity to make a speech. He was so gifted at knowing exactly how to articulate the moment and feelings," she remembered fondly in the sentimental post along with a clip of Saget making an impassioned speech. "This speech which he made at our season 5 first table read so perfectly encapsulates Bob. It's full of so much laughter, love, and heart," she continued. "I miss him so much. I wish he were here to say the perfect speech to heal our hearts with love and laughter."
In the clip, Saget can be heard making the crowd laugh and cry simultaneously. "I only had one kid when the show started and I didn't like her," Saget teased before taking on a more serious tone. "[Full House] is a show that is so loved all over the whole world and will always be. It's a piece of television history and what you guys did with 'Fuller' [House] is amazing," he declared. "You guys are so amazing to have done this and I couldn't be prouder if I was your own dad. And I love you and here is to a wonderful, beautiful flourish to a long annuity of things that are gonna run forever." We're not crying... you're crying. RIP Bob Saget.