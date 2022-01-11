Dean McDermott Gets Vulnerable On His Terrifying Experience With COVID-19
On January 7, Tori Spelling posted a selfie with her daughter on Instagram, writing, "I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn't want to share ... Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it." The "Beverly Hills 90201" star continued, "Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick." Spelling's post about COVID-19 did not mention her husband, Dean McDermott.
The couple made headlines throughout 2021 amid divorce rumors, and it appears that they rang in the new year separately. Spelling took the kids to Lake Arrowhead, and McDermott, meanwhile, was "sick as a dog," as he alerted followers on New Year's Eve in an Instagram post. "Happy New year Everyone!!!" he captioned the selfie. "I'm down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I'm not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all."
However, McDermott's post about "pneumonia" was far worse, and his experience was terrifying. The day after his wife shared the tough news that her family was sick with the virus, McDermott opened up about his terrifying experience with COVID-19.
Dean McDermott feared he would be put on a ventilator
Dean McDermott revealed his terrifying COVID-19 battle in an Instagram post on January 8. Dean shared a photo of himself playing hockey, writing, "This is the first place I'm going once I get over COVID!!" The actor continued, "I've got to be honest, this scared the s**t out of me. My breathing was so compromised I thought I was going to be put on a ventilator. Slowly turning the corner to recovery. Be safe out there." Certainly a difficult start to the new year after a stressful 2021.
McDermott and his wife Tori Spelling spent much of 2021 plagued by rumors about the state of their marriage. In November, sources close to the family told People there was a "great deal of tension" between McDermott and Spelling. Another inside source told Us Weekly that Spelling "friends think divorce can happen early in the new year." The couple appears to be living separate lives based on their recent social media posts, but there is still a reason to hope for the couple.
Even if they appeared to spend the New Year apart, another source told Us Weekly that Tori and Dean celebrated Christmas with the kids. "They were all under one roof celebrating together," the source said. "That's what mattered the most to Tori and Dean." Another insider told Us Weekly, "They're still figuring things out. She ... has yet to share details of what her plans are." As of this writing, Spelling doesn't seem to have publicly weighed in on McDermott's diagnosis.