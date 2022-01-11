Dean McDermott Gets Vulnerable On His Terrifying Experience With COVID-19

On January 7, Tori Spelling posted a selfie with her daughter on Instagram, writing, "I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn't want to share ... Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it." The "Beverly Hills 90201" star continued, "Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick." Spelling's post about COVID-19 did not mention her husband, Dean McDermott.

The couple made headlines throughout 2021 amid divorce rumors, and it appears that they rang in the new year separately. Spelling took the kids to Lake Arrowhead, and McDermott, meanwhile, was "sick as a dog," as he alerted followers on New Year's Eve in an Instagram post. "Happy New year Everyone!!!" he captioned the selfie. "I'm down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I'm not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all."

However, McDermott's post about "pneumonia" was far worse, and his experience was terrifying. The day after his wife shared the tough news that her family was sick with the virus, McDermott opened up about his terrifying experience with COVID-19.