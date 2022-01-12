The Truth About Danielle Fishel's Complicated Relationship With Bob Saget

The world continues to mourn the passing of Bob Saget. America's favorite TV dad was found dead at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9, shocking both fans and colleagues alike. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's family said in a statement, per People. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Love and laughter were what the comedian offered to the world. In addition to his work as Danny Tanner in "Full House" and years-long hosting stint on "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget has always been praised by his friends and fans for being an excellent stand-up comic, a caring and helpful friend, and an all-around nice guy. But there's a side to Saget that isn't as widely discussed, and it's that sometimes, he can be quite savage.

For one, he didn't hold back in blocking fans on Twitter when they fired off negativity. For another, he also wasn't one to back down from anyone who tried to diss him publicly. It's precisely what happened between Saget and "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel when the latter inadvertently painted him in a negative light in an interview some years ago.