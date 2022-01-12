The Truth About Danielle Fishel's Complicated Relationship With Bob Saget
The world continues to mourn the passing of Bob Saget. America's favorite TV dad was found dead at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9, shocking both fans and colleagues alike. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's family said in a statement, per People. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Love and laughter were what the comedian offered to the world. In addition to his work as Danny Tanner in "Full House" and years-long hosting stint on "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget has always been praised by his friends and fans for being an excellent stand-up comic, a caring and helpful friend, and an all-around nice guy. But there's a side to Saget that isn't as widely discussed, and it's that sometimes, he can be quite savage.
For one, he didn't hold back in blocking fans on Twitter when they fired off negativity. For another, he also wasn't one to back down from anyone who tried to diss him publicly. It's precisely what happened between Saget and "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel when the latter inadvertently painted him in a negative light in an interview some years ago.
Bob Saget and Danielle Fishel feuded over a magazine interview
In a 2013 interview with Maxim, Danielle Fishel recalled the time she went to Disney World with the T.G.I.F. crew and had an interesting encounter with Bob Saget. "We were trying to take a nap, and all of a sudden Bob Saget walks down the aisle, rips open our curtain, and shouts, 'Do you guys have any coke?!'" she recalled (via E! News).
Saget was not exactly ecstatic about Fishel's recounting of the story and insisted that it was nothing but a joke. In his statement to the magazine, he also took a jab at the actor. "What show was she on? 'Big Chest, Small Wonder'? That's the real size of her, by the way. She's kind of like Bilbo Baggins, very tiny," he told Maxim at the time (via HuffPost). "The whole thing was as simple as me going to the restroom and throwing out a one-liner ... Yes, it did have a drug reference in it, but the joke was that her parents should protect this kid who was starring in a television show."
Fisher later clarified on Twitter that she knew that Saget was joking and found it "funny," but the magazine apparently omitted that bit from her interview. Luckily, they later cleared the air. Following news of Saget's passing, Fishel posted an Instagram tribute, writing that decades after "Full House," they "became reacquainted through mutual friends and since then I've been lucky to call him and his incredible wife, Kelly, my friends. I'm going to miss him terribly."