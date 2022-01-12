Rob Gronkowski And Tom Brady's Off The Field Comments Confirm What We Suspected All Along

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have the kind of on-field chemistry that any NFL football coach would love to see between two of their star players. The two men also have nothing but glowing things to say about one another off the field, too. Well, most of the time.

Back in 2021, Gronkowski said that it felt like a "dream" to be playing with Brady again after they both made the switch from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said (via People), "To go play with Tom again, the opportunity was just presentable ... I just felt like it was right to go down there and play. And now to get here, we're going to the Super Bowl, this is what it's all about. Obviously, we came down here to go all the way. But, to go all the way this quickly the first year, it's just unbelievable, man." In an interview with PFT, Brady also said Gronkowski is one of the most "unique" people he's ever met. He said, "I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive. He's a really high achiever."

With the two men sharing nothing but love for one another, a lot of people couldn't help but turn their heads over Brady's latest comments about Gronkowski, and for this reason.