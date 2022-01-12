Rob Gronkowski And Tom Brady's Off The Field Comments Confirm What We Suspected All Along
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have the kind of on-field chemistry that any NFL football coach would love to see between two of their star players. The two men also have nothing but glowing things to say about one another off the field, too. Well, most of the time.
Back in 2021, Gronkowski said that it felt like a "dream" to be playing with Brady again after they both made the switch from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said (via People), "To go play with Tom again, the opportunity was just presentable ... I just felt like it was right to go down there and play. And now to get here, we're going to the Super Bowl, this is what it's all about. Obviously, we came down here to go all the way. But, to go all the way this quickly the first year, it's just unbelievable, man." In an interview with PFT, Brady also said Gronkowski is one of the most "unique" people he's ever met. He said, "I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive. He's a really high achiever."
With the two men sharing nothing but love for one another, a lot of people couldn't help but turn their heads over Brady's latest comments about Gronkowski, and for this reason.
Tom Brady has a case of FOMO when it comes to Rob Gronkowski's dinner plans
According to Page Six, during the most recent episode of Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, he admitted that he was left off of Rob Gronkowski's guest list for some of his post-game soirées, giving him a major case of FOMO. This, despite the fact that Brady played a part in making sure that Gronkowski would get an additional $1 million in bonus cash after Tampa Bay's win over Carolina, per Sports Illustrated. Referencing his very strict diet, Brady joked that there wouldn't be anything on the dinner menu for him if he chose to party with Gronkowski. He joked, "I don't know, man. That's okay. I know what he eats. Let's just say it's not along the guidelines of [Brady's diet plan] TB12 so he can have his dinner without me."
For those wondering if there's any hard feelings between the two legends in the making, Brady added that it's all good on his end. He also added about his teammate, "He's amazing, I mean, what he's done this year. He just, the guy's an incredible player, he's a great teammate, and I think what he does day in and day out to prepare himself is what blows me away. I think he's the greatest tight end in NFL history." Just like real brothers, it sounds like Brady and Gronkowski really love each other, even if they don't always sit next to each other at the dinner table.