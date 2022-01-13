How Married At First Sight's Mark The Shark Met His Match In Lindsey - Exclusive
When Chief Brody demands that the mayor of Amity Island close the beaches in "Jaws," he may as well have been talking about preventing the teenage behavior of "Married at First Sight"s Mark Maher. Season 14's cat lover and CEO was given the affectionate nickname of Mark the Shark by pals after some youthful exploits of chatting up women on the boardwalk.
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, however, the sensitive 37-year-old described how the nickname is no longer a cutesy sobriquet about picking up girls, but rather that it's representative of a deeper "way of life" for the reality star. "If you want to achieve goals and dreams in life, one must pursue it like a shark," he explained, "[and] attack great moments head on." One particular goal that Maher has been attacking head-on is finding himself the perfect partner to become Mrs. Shark, a venture which could well be accomplished during his time on "Married at First Sight."
Enter Lindsey Georgoulis, the show's vibrant 34 year-old participant — whom the show's experts dubbed the token "wild card" — who the general manager married in the season premiere. In the words of "Jaws," Maher's gonna need a bigger boat with which to handle the intensity of the show's biggest character. But by all accounts, Maher seems more than up to the task.
Stepping up to the challenge
While talking about how "married Mark the Shark is definitely a different guy than teenage Mark the Shark," the newlywed mused that he was more than ready for everything Georgoulis was bringing to the table — and so was his shark side. "I think it will be able to hopefully handle someone like Lindsey," he said, "She has a big personality of her own. She's her own kind of shark."
Whether the "Married at First Sight" match will happily settle into the calm waters of matrimonial bliss remains to be seen as the season continues its weekly run on Lifetime. Whatever happens, Maher is just grateful to have the chance to try. Having originally auditioned for the show, but missed out on being picked back when "Married at First Sight" enjoyed its first run in Boston in 2012, Maher was given a solid shot at love for Season 14.
"I'm glad that I didn't pass on it just because I didn't get picked before," he explained. "Like a shark, I went back into the water and swam until I got picked for another opportunity at love. I'm blessed that I did in so many ways, and forever grateful for this opportunity of a lifetime!"
Find out how Mr. and Mrs. Shark get along in their marriage on "Married at First Sight" Wednesdays, on Lifetime.