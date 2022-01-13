How Married At First Sight's Mark The Shark Met His Match In Lindsey - Exclusive

When Chief Brody demands that the mayor of Amity Island close the beaches in "Jaws," he may as well have been talking about preventing the teenage behavior of "Married at First Sight"s Mark Maher. Season 14's cat lover and CEO was given the affectionate nickname of Mark the Shark by pals after some youthful exploits of chatting up women on the boardwalk.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, however, the sensitive 37-year-old described how the nickname is no longer a cutesy sobriquet about picking up girls, but rather that it's representative of a deeper "way of life" for the reality star. "If you want to achieve goals and dreams in life, one must pursue it like a shark," he explained, "[and] attack great moments head on." One particular goal that Maher has been attacking head-on is finding himself the perfect partner to become Mrs. Shark, a venture which could well be accomplished during his time on "Married at First Sight."

Enter Lindsey Georgoulis, the show's vibrant 34 year-old participant — whom the show's experts dubbed the token "wild card" — who the general manager married in the season premiere. In the words of "Jaws," Maher's gonna need a bigger boat with which to handle the intensity of the show's biggest character. But by all accounts, Maher seems more than up to the task.