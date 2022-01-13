Jake Gyllenhaal's First Encounter With Brad Pitt Was Downright Embarrassing

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has become a household name through his roles in "Brokeback Mountain" and "Nightcrawler." In 2020, he opened up to Vogue about his passion for the industry. "I do love acting in movies and I have had great luck, but really I feel at home when I'm acting and singing simultaneously. It's been that way since I was very young," he said.

Although he has made headlines in recent months, through the resurgence of his relationship with Taylor Swift and the re-release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," he hasn't seemed very phased by the news. However, that hasn't stopped Gyllenhaal by being embarrassed in other ways. Even The Independent was inspired to make a list of his weirdest moments, from admitting he doesn't shower to his appearances with "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland.

Now, the actor has been the subject of another embarrassing encounter, this time with another A-list movie star.