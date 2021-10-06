The Real Reason Jake Gyllenhaal Said Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Was Torture
"The Guilty" star Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to awkward situations. A highly-respected actor with three decades of acting experience under his belt, engaging in uncomfortable scenes is Gyllenhaal's forté. Whether it is breaking down to a therapist in "Donnie Darko" or portraying a morally, uh, questionable filmmaker in "Nightcrawler," Gyllenhaal has no qualms embodying the gloom-ridden — which would have most actors quivering in their boots. The point being, he's just that damn good.
Gyllenhaal has even parlayed his talents into other realms of cinema. In the 2002 film "The Good Girl," the actor starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in the critically-acclaimed comedy-drama. The film follows Gyllenhaal as Holden Worther, an aloof retail worker who soon enters a tryst with his married co-worker Justine Last, played by Aniston. As is with most onscreen relationships, the occasional love scene just comes with the territory.
In an October appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Gyllenhaal got candid about his intimate onscreen experiences with Aniston, nearly two decades after the film's release. It was a time the actor described as "torture" — but why would Jake Gyllenhaal say so about his experience with Jennifer Aniston? Read on to find out!
Jake Gyllenhaal found the love scenes with Jennifer Aniston 'oddly mechanical'
Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" in October, Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his love scenes with Jennifer Aniston from the 2002 film "The Good Girl." The dark comedy saw Gyllenhaal and Aniston's characters get swept up in a whirlwind romance, despite the latter being married. With a storyline like that, love scenes are only par for the course. But as two professionals, both Gyllenhaal and Aniston made the best of what they were handed — perhaps to the dismay of the former.
When asked if the intimate scenes were "torture" for him, Gyllenhaal concurred. "Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was," the actor laughingly noted in agreement, with a caveat: "But it was also not torture... it was like a mix of both." Gyllenhaal went on to reveal that "weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it," before noting, "That doesn't turn me on." He also referred to love scenes as "oddly mechanical" and likened them to "a dance" and a "fight scene," as "you're choreographing for a camera."
Gyllenhaal also recalled using "the pillow technique" — a move requested by Aniston — which he described as "preemptive" and "used generally... in a horizontal place." Insider notes that pillows and props of the ilk are usually used to maintain the illusion of intercourse.