Morgan And Bode Miller Have A Surprising Request For Fans

Morgan and Bode Miller have been through a lot in the past few years. The couple tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, in a drowning accident in June 2018. Morgan shared the news with fans on Instagram, alongside a photo of her sweet daughter. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten," she wrote. Morgan also asked for respect and privacy during the tough time.

Since the accident, the couple has been big advocates of water safety. They often speak about it on social media and in interviews, hoping to spare another family of the same pain and heartache that they went through in their lives. "The most important thing a parent can do is get your child equipped to deal with water," Morgan told People when talking about water safety. She noted kids should start lessons before they're one.

Since Emeline's death, there have been a few bright spots. The pair have welcomed three more boys, including twins Asher and Aksel. And in December 2021, they also welcomed a daughter, but there's one problem.