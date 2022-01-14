Legal Expert Reveals Why Nicki Minaj's Threatened Lawsuit May Be Uphill Battle - Exclusive

This article contains discussion of sexual assault.

The lawsuit against Nicki Minaj has been dropped, but her husband, Kenneth Petty, still faces legal problems. Petty's rape survivor, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against the celebrity couple in August 2021. Hough made disturbing accusations against Minaj and Petty, claiming they threatened her to get her to walk back her rape accusation against Petty, which she alleges happened when she was 16. Minaj married Petty in October 2019, but Billboard reported in 2020 that the state of New York considered Petty a "level-two sex offender," categorized as a person with a "moderate risk of a repeat offense." People reported Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and served four years in prison.

As Hough continues to pursue her case against Minaj's husband, TMZ reported that Minaj threatened a lawsuit of her own to go after Hough for legal fees. People reported that Minaj's attorney Judd Bernstein was pleased that Hough and her attorney dropped the case against the rapper, but was blunt in an email to Hough's attorney. "Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt," Bernstein wrote.

Despite the lawsuit being dropped against Minaj, a legal expert spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift about why a possible lawsuit against Hough might be an uphill battle for the Queens-born rapper.