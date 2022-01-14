Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing To Lenny Kravitz After Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split
On January 11, "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa shocked fans by announcing that he and longtime partner Lisa Bonet had called time on their 16-year relationship. Per Insider, the pair first got together in 2005, and secretly tied the knot in 2017. They share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, while Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet's daughter with ex Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz. Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, both Momoa and Bonet clarified that they remained on good terms in spite of the split.
"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement read. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become." Though the former couple was met with an outpouring of support, fans also appeared to be devastated by the news. "I'm actually really shocked though," one person wrote on Twitter. "They had great chemistry on and off the screen. From #TheRoadtoPaloma to #TheRedRoad Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet [were] truly a beautiful couple." Likewise, others wrote of their surprise and sadness, and expressed hope that both parties could remain friends in the long run, per Twitter.
However, there is also a small subsection of fans who believe that the shock breakup is an opportunity for Bonet's ex.
Will Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet reunite romantically?
Just ahead of the split, Lisa Bonet spoke of her "uncertainty" and indicated that she was going through a period of change when speaking to Interview Magazine in December 2021. "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty," the "Cosby Show" alum said, when asked what was "calling" her currently.
But as she navigates this new phase, some fans believe that Bonet might benefit from returning to what she knows best: her ex Lenny Kravitz. "Lenny Kravitz bouta run after Lisa Bonet again," one person tweeted on January 12. "My prayer is that Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz will remarry and that Jason Momoa will marry them and serve as Lenny's best man," someone else wrote, while a third person expressed on Twitter that "all of us are hoping Lenny Kravitz will finally win [Bonet] back again."
As of this writing, Kravitz and Bonet share a famously amicable relationship, and Kravitz has also forged a good dynamic with Jason Momoa. "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men's Health Magazine in October 2020. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?" No doubt fans are hoping that love continues to rule, whatever that looks like for Bonet, Kravitz, and Momoa.