Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing To Lenny Kravitz After Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split

On January 11, "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa shocked fans by announcing that he and longtime partner Lisa Bonet had called time on their 16-year relationship. Per Insider, the pair first got together in 2005, and secretly tied the knot in 2017. They share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, while Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet's daughter with ex Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz. Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, both Momoa and Bonet clarified that they remained on good terms in spite of the split.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement read. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become." Though the former couple was met with an outpouring of support, fans also appeared to be devastated by the news. "I'm actually really shocked though," one person wrote on Twitter. "They had great chemistry on and off the screen. From #TheRoadtoPaloma to #TheRedRoad Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet [were] truly a beautiful couple." Likewise, others wrote of their surprise and sadness, and expressed hope that both parties could remain friends in the long run, per Twitter.

However, there is also a small subsection of fans who believe that the shock breakup is an opportunity for Bonet's ex.