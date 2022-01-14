The Truth About Faith Hill And Rita Wilson's Friendship
There's nothing quite like the Hollywood friends circle. When you're in the limelight, you usually surround yourself with other famous folks. From Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Courteney Cox to Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker's special bond, fans love to see big celebs sharing a special bond even when they're off-camera.
Faith Hill is married to Tim McGraw, and the two regularly gush over one another on social media. Aside from singing together, the couple also star in the "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1883." "I can't imagine spending five months, especially as hard as we are working with six days a week; I can't imagine her not being there with me," McGraw told ET Online of working together with his wife.
Rita Wilson will appear in an episode of the series, and she also happens to be a good friend of Hill. The couple is also close with Wilson's husband, Tom Hanks. "He's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time," McGraw told Taste of Country. "Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 24 years. I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call and said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up and doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there.'" Wilson is up next!
Faith Hill and Rita Wilson team up for 1883
It's not every day that friends get to work with one another, so it's super exciting when they do. Rita Wilson took to her Instagram page to share a few photos of herself and friend Faith Hill behind the scenes on the "1883" set. Wilson and Hill stood together and smiled big for the camera in the first shot. They both rocked a makeup-free look and old-timey apparel that they presumably wore on the set of the show.
"The secret is out—I'll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season!" Wilson wrote in the caption. "Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly." Two of Hill's daughters were thrilled with the upload and made sure to comment on the post. "Love y'all so much," Audrey McGraw stated. Gracie McGraw simply wrote, "goals."
It's no secret that Wilson and Hill have been pretty close over the years, and Wilson even shared a #WCW Instagram post dedicated to Hill. "#WCW to the moment I met the extraordinary human @faithhill at @peopleschoice I believe in 2003," she wrote on the update, adding that they have been friends for 19 years! Then, in March 2016, Hill made sure to promote Wilson's big album release. "It's here! Download @RitaWilson's new album now!" Hill wrote on the update.