The Truth About Faith Hill And Rita Wilson's Friendship

There's nothing quite like the Hollywood friends circle. When you're in the limelight, you usually surround yourself with other famous folks. From Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Courteney Cox to Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker's special bond, fans love to see big celebs sharing a special bond even when they're off-camera.

Faith Hill is married to Tim McGraw, and the two regularly gush over one another on social media. Aside from singing together, the couple also star in the "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1883." "I can't imagine spending five months, especially as hard as we are working with six days a week; I can't imagine her not being there with me," McGraw told ET Online of working together with his wife.

Rita Wilson will appear in an episode of the series, and she also happens to be a good friend of Hill. The couple is also close with Wilson's husband, Tom Hanks. "He's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time," McGraw told Taste of Country. "Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 24 years. I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call and said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up and doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there.'" Wilson is up next!