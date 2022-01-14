Tim Allen Is Officially Returning To One Of His Most Iconic Roles

Actor Tim Allen has starred in many childhood favorite films and television shows. While Allen is also known for his comedy chops, the "Home Improvement" actor has become a beloved figure over the years for his roles in family entertainment. One of his most beloved roles is that of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" films.

While on press tour for "Toy Story 4," Allen reflected on being a part of the 25-year-old story that captured everyone's hearts. "We've hit a high mark when you become an icon," Allen described of the film series," per The Healthy Mouse. He added, "I can't describe except I'm honored and humbled to be a part of this thing."

Most recently, Allen's sitcom "Last Man Standing" finished its final season in May 2021. Wrapping up the project, which generated controversy due to Allen's political affiliation, the actor admitted that he wished the show would continue on."I had health problems letting go of this one," Allen said, per UPI. "I loved every second of this experience." New reports reveal that Allen's next career move will be a return to another one of his beloved Disney roles.