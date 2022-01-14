Brian Austin Green's Reported Reaction To Megan Fox's Engagement Is Exactly What We'd Expect
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — who have never been shy about publicly showing their love for one another — just got engaged while on vacation. The "Transformers" star shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram, along with a lengthy caption where she gushed over MGK. "Having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote on January 12. Apparently, even though the couple had clearly fallen very hard for one another, Fox did not expect to leave the trip to Puerto Rico with an engagement ring. "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though," a source told People. "Megan just assumed it was another vacation."
The "Till Death" actor officially split from Brian Austin Green in May 2020 after being married for 10 years. Green announced the breakup on his podcast, and referenced Fox's future beau. "She met this guy, Colson, on set ... Megan and I have talked about him," the "90210" alum said on his "With Brian Austin Green" podcast at the time (via Style Caster). Although Fox and MGK were not official, rumors had begun to circulate that the two were dating. "They're just friends at this point. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way," Green added.
Fox insisted that Kelly had "nothing to do with [the divorce]," as she told InStyle during a July 2021 interview. After news of her engagement broke, Green gave his honest reaction.
Brian Austin Green is focused on his kids
Although Megan Fox was reportedly surprised by Machine Gun Kelly's proposal, Brian Austin Green's reaction was completely different. The "Anger Management" actor was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming," according to a source at E!. Reportedly, the only thing that concerns Green is co-parenting the three sons he Fox share. "He's focused on his kids and just being there for them," the source added. (Fox and Green have previously warred on Instagram over their kids.)
Finding love of his own has likely taken the sting off of Fox's engagement for Green. He has been in a loving relationship with Sharna Burgess from "Dancing With the Stars" fame, and the couple celebrated their first anniversary in October 2021. "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky," Green wrote on Instagram at the time.
In general, Green has opted to avoid drama during his split from Fox in favor of familial harmony. "I will always love her ... And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special," the actor said on his "With Brian Austin Green" podcast (via Style Caster), when he announced their separation in 2020.
Fans believed Fox had made a subtle online jab towards Green and his girlfriend in July 2021, but the former "90210" star was quick to dispel those rumors. "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," he wrote on his Instagram Stories (via Just Jared).