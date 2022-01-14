Brian Austin Green's Reported Reaction To Megan Fox's Engagement Is Exactly What We'd Expect

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — who have never been shy about publicly showing their love for one another — just got engaged while on vacation. The "Transformers" star shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram, along with a lengthy caption where she gushed over MGK. "Having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote on January 12. Apparently, even though the couple had clearly fallen very hard for one another, Fox did not expect to leave the trip to Puerto Rico with an engagement ring. "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though," a source told People. "Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

The "Till Death" actor officially split from Brian Austin Green in May 2020 after being married for 10 years. Green announced the breakup on his podcast, and referenced Fox's future beau. "She met this guy, Colson, on set ... Megan and I have talked about him," the "90210" alum said on his "With Brian Austin Green" podcast at the time (via Style Caster). Although Fox and MGK were not official, rumors had begun to circulate that the two were dating. "They're just friends at this point. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way," Green added.

Fox insisted that Kelly had "nothing to do with [the divorce]," as she told InStyle during a July 2021 interview. After news of her engagement broke, Green gave his honest reaction.