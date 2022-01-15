The Emotional Significance Behind Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider's Signature Necklace

Throughout her run on "Jeopardy!," Amy Schneider has not only surprised fans with her vast knowledge, but also captured the eyes of many for her choice of jewelry. Schneider has worn a pearl necklace for all of her appearances thus far, and as it turns out, the piece of jewelry has special significance to her.

In an interview with USA Today, Schneider revealed that the necklace was gifted to her by girlfriend Genevieve Davis on her first birthday after they went official. "[Being on 'Jeopardy!'] was the first significant time I'd spent apart from her since we'd started dating," she explained, referencing her five-day filming schedule in Los Angeles. "And so having that was just a nice, just sort of comforting reminder that, that she was at home waiting for me."

Schneider also addressed her nose ring and explained that it was a type of jewelry that she had long wanted and admired, but held off on getting it before she transitioned. "Transitioning is also a permanent thing to do to my body," she said. "And so once I'd done that, I was more open to it and just wanted to express myself." She added, "I'd always liked nose rings on other women." Clearly, Schneider is confident about her style and knowledge and has no time for any hate, fighting back against transphobia on New Year's Eve, per TV Insider. Schneider is a true champion in every way.