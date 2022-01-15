Erin Andrews Has Some Choice Words To Describe The Aaron Rodgers Hug Controversy

Erin Andrews thought the uproar about her hug with Aaron Rodgers was "so stupid." The Fox Sports reporter talked to her co-host Charissa Thompson on their podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" about the moment that inspired a thousand memes. Andrews told Thompson that the media reaction to her hugging Rogers was strange. Andrews said, "I gave [Matt] Stafford a hug and I'm friends with him and his wife, and no one said anything. Maybe because Aaron is a lightning rod. So stupid. Slow news day."

Andrews explained that she'd been friends with the Green Bay Packers quarterback for years. The Fox Sports reporter told Thompson, "I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL. He's been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years." Andrews continued, 'A lot of people forget, we're with these guys 18 weeks out of the year. We see them all the time." According to The New York Post, Andrews said she was excited that Rodgers "broke [Brett Favre's Packers touchdown pass] record. "

The Fox Sports reporter said she loved when Rogers responded to the controversy with Andrews by saying she was his friend. Andrews told Thompson, "I was like 'yeah! I'm looked at like one of the guys!'"