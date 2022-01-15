Erin Andrews Has Some Choice Words To Describe The Aaron Rodgers Hug Controversy
Controversy seems to follow quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers star and Erin Andrews ignited a media meltdown on Christmas Day. After the Packers' December 25 game, Andrews interviewed Rodgers, following the NFL's COVID-19 guidelines. During the interview, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the FOX reporter were socially distant. However, after their chat was over, the cameras were still rolling, catching a hug between Andrews and Rodgers, who were both maskless. The hug between the unvaccinated quarterback and the reporter almost broke the internet.
The post-game hug started a new wave of criticism for him. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers talked about his friendship with Andrews. "Look, I've known EA for a long time, and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange, he said. After his hug with Andrews, Rodgers sent a message to all of his critics. But Andrews took a different approach to address critics of their hug; the Fox Sports reporter had some choice words about the "controversy."
Erin Andrews thought media coverage about Aaron Rodgers hug was 'so stupid'
Erin Andrews thought the uproar about her hug with Aaron Rodgers was "so stupid." The Fox Sports reporter talked to her co-host Charissa Thompson on their podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" about the moment that inspired a thousand memes. Andrews told Thompson that the media reaction to her hugging Rogers was strange. Andrews said, "I gave [Matt] Stafford a hug and I'm friends with him and his wife, and no one said anything. Maybe because Aaron is a lightning rod. So stupid. Slow news day."
Andrews explained that she'd been friends with the Green Bay Packers quarterback for years. The Fox Sports reporter told Thompson, "I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL. He's been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years." Andrews continued, 'A lot of people forget, we're with these guys 18 weeks out of the year. We see them all the time." According to The New York Post, Andrews said she was excited that Rodgers "broke [Brett Favre's Packers touchdown pass] record. "
The Fox Sports reporter said she loved when Rogers responded to the controversy with Andrews by saying she was his friend. Andrews told Thompson, "I was like 'yeah! I'm looked at like one of the guys!'"