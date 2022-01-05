Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On His Controversy With Erin Andrews
Aaron Rodgers has faced plenty of controversies during the 2021-2022 NFL season and most of them have been from behaviors off the field. The reigning MVP has had another incredible season on the field, making an argument to win the coveted NFL MVP award for the second straight year. However, things went south for the quarterback when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November.
Many slammed Rodgers for saying that he had been immunized, arguing that the statement was misleading since he had not been vaccinated. Rodgers sat out for 10 days per the league's protocol and he has addressed the vaccine scandal a few times with "The Pat McAfee Show." He said, "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," adding that there was a "woke mob" against him.
In another episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the athlete explained that he had allergies to two of the vaccines and worried about the Johnson and Johnson because of blood clotting issues that some people experience. Rodgers also clapped back at his critics, saying most people who lashed out had few followers. "When did we lose the ability to respect somebody's opinion?" he asked. "My thoughts on COVID are my opinion," Rodgers argued. "Why can't we have more conversations between people with different opinions?"
In January, Rodgers addressed another hot-button issue.
Aaron Rodgers defends his hug with Erin Andrews
In December, Rodgers came under fire for a moment caught after a game. Shortly after Erin Andrews finished interviewing him at a distance, per COVID-19 guidelines, he was photographed hugging her. Many people took notice of the viral photo since they got close when they both were mask-less. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee" show, Rodgers finally addressed all of the controversy surrounding his hug with Andrews.
"Look, I've known EA for a long time, and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange," he said of conducting the interview eight feet apart. The Green Bay star added that Andrews is a good friend of his, and "that's the same way I'd hug a friend seeing them on the field, or hug a guy on the opposing team that you have respect for and you play against." He went on, "Look, I do what I'm told in those situations about keeping distance, but I'm a hugger, and I enjoy seeing my friends postgame." As of this writing, it does not appear as though Andrews has addressed the situation.
Andrews and Rodgers reportedly dated for a short time in 2010, but both went separate ways. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Andrews told Andy Cohen that she was surprised by his engagement to Shailene Woodley. "I had no idea, and then he unveiled it at his MVP speech, so, surprised everybody, really kept that quiet."