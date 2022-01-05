Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On His Controversy With Erin Andrews

Aaron Rodgers has faced plenty of controversies during the 2021-2022 NFL season and most of them have been from behaviors off the field. The reigning MVP has had another incredible season on the field, making an argument to win the coveted NFL MVP award for the second straight year. However, things went south for the quarterback when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November.

Many slammed Rodgers for saying that he had been immunized, arguing that the statement was misleading since he had not been vaccinated. Rodgers sat out for 10 days per the league's protocol and he has addressed the vaccine scandal a few times with "The Pat McAfee Show." He said, "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," adding that there was a "woke mob" against him.

In another episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the athlete explained that he had allergies to two of the vaccines and worried about the Johnson and Johnson because of blood clotting issues that some people experience. Rodgers also clapped back at his critics, saying most people who lashed out had few followers. "When did we lose the ability to respect somebody's opinion?" he asked. "My thoughts on COVID are my opinion," Rodgers argued. "Why can't we have more conversations between people with different opinions?"

In January, Rodgers addressed another hot-button issue.