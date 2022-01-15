Billy Bush's Feud With NBC Seemingly Has No End In Sight

Billy Bush's feud with NBC is only getting worse. The former news anchor found himself disgraced after the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" video of Bush engaging in lewd talk with Donald Trump leaked ahead of the 2016 presidential election. After only two months on "TODAY," Bush got the boot as a result of the scandalized footage — and the journalist did not take it well. "I'm paralyzed," Bush recalled telling a family member months after he was fired, per Men's Health. "I can't get off my couch. I can't stop crying. I can't stop thinking terrible thoughts of what I would want to do to myself if I didn't have children ... Help."

In the midst of his mental health battle, Bush told the outlet he also felt betrayed by "TODAY" host Matt Lauer. "That [Lauer] didn't fight for me is so deeply hurtful because I've known him for absolutely ever," Bush said. Meanwhile, Lauer faced a similar fate with NBC in 2017 for inappropriate workplace behavior over allegations of sexual misconduct, per Page Six. Shortly thereafter, the then-anchor faced numerous serious allegations of sexual assault, according to People.

While both Bush and Lauer saw controversial ends to their time on NBC, the network only looked past the indiscretions of one scandalized anchor in their recent anniversary celebration — and Bush isn't happy.