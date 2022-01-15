Billy Bush's Feud With NBC Seemingly Has No End In Sight
Billy Bush's feud with NBC is only getting worse. The former news anchor found himself disgraced after the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" video of Bush engaging in lewd talk with Donald Trump leaked ahead of the 2016 presidential election. After only two months on "TODAY," Bush got the boot as a result of the scandalized footage — and the journalist did not take it well. "I'm paralyzed," Bush recalled telling a family member months after he was fired, per Men's Health. "I can't get off my couch. I can't stop crying. I can't stop thinking terrible thoughts of what I would want to do to myself if I didn't have children ... Help."
In the midst of his mental health battle, Bush told the outlet he also felt betrayed by "TODAY" host Matt Lauer. "That [Lauer] didn't fight for me is so deeply hurtful because I've known him for absolutely ever," Bush said. Meanwhile, Lauer faced a similar fate with NBC in 2017 for inappropriate workplace behavior over allegations of sexual misconduct, per Page Six. Shortly thereafter, the then-anchor faced numerous serious allegations of sexual assault, according to People.
While both Bush and Lauer saw controversial ends to their time on NBC, the network only looked past the indiscretions of one scandalized anchor in their recent anniversary celebration — and Bush isn't happy.
Billy Bush felt snubbed by 'mean girl' NBC execs
Billy Bush was reportedly outraged that NBC didn't include him in the "TODAY" 70th anniversary video. The montage of footage celebrated decades of the famed morning show, and even included clips of disgraced anchor Matt Lauer. "Billy was livid they included everyone except him," a source close to Bush said, per the New York Post. "When they chose to include Matt Lauer — who was accused of anally raping a young staff member while on a work trip — but chose not to include Billy, you know something is very wrong." The source claimed Bush was upset by "mean girl" NBC execs who wiped him from "TODAY" history.
Bush's reported harsh feelings toward NBC after the anniversary of "TODAY" certainly echo his sentiments against the network after his firing from the show. In an October 2021 Instagram post lambasting his former employer, Bush wrote that NBC "sacrificed me in an instant for their own political gain." Bush wrote that he "barely survived the cascade of anxiety and despair" following his controversial exit. "It lasted years," he wrote. "I am stronger because of it today, a better more empathetic guy I hope."