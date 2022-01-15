What We Know About Lori Loughlin's Home Burglary
While Lori Loughlin first rose to fame as the sunny morning show anchor Aunt Becky on the beloved '90s sitcom "Full House," she's more recently known for her legal troubles. Loughlin most recently made headlines in 2019, after it was discovered she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were participants in the infamous college admissions bribery scandal. After the actor and Target fashion designer both pled guilty to count of conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud for essentially buying places for her daughters to the University of Southern California, Loughlin spent two months in jail before her release in December 2020. Since then, Loughlin has more or less kept a low profile — especially since she lost her main acting gig reprising her role as Becky on the "Full House" reboot "Fuller House" over the scandal, per Entertainment Weekly.
Now, however, it seems Loughlin's name is back in the headlines. This time, however, it has nothing to do with any sort of crime she's perpetuated. No, this time, it seems that Loughlin herself has been the victim of criminal misdeeds.
Burglars reportedly stole $1 million from Lori Loughlin's home
According to a January 15 TMZ report, Lori Loughlin's house was reportedly burgled at the very beginning of the year — January 3 to be exact, a law enforcement working on the case told the tabloid. Per TMZ, the crime was carried out by people dressed in black with face-obscuring masks who stole up to $1 million in jewelry. As the outlet noted, the burglars broke into her residence through the bedroom window. Local authorities also told TMZ it is unknown as to whether the burglars targeted Loughlin specifically, or if they chose a Los Angeles manse at random.
Despite the material blow, another anonymous source close to Loughlin said the entire incident was put into great perspective a short time later, with the news of her former "Full House" colleague Bob Saget's untimely death. Indeed, Loughlin appeared shocked by the loss of Saget, whom she was close friends with for decades. "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am," Loughlin told Page Six on January 10. "Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby."