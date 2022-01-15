What We Know About Lori Loughlin's Home Burglary

While Lori Loughlin first rose to fame as the sunny morning show anchor Aunt Becky on the beloved '90s sitcom "Full House," she's more recently known for her legal troubles. Loughlin most recently made headlines in 2019, after it was discovered she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were participants in the infamous college admissions bribery scandal. After the actor and Target fashion designer both pled guilty to count of conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud for essentially buying places for her daughters to the University of Southern California, Loughlin spent two months in jail before her release in December 2020. Since then, Loughlin has more or less kept a low profile — especially since she lost her main acting gig reprising her role as Becky on the "Full House" reboot "Fuller House" over the scandal, per Entertainment Weekly.

Now, however, it seems Loughlin's name is back in the headlines. This time, however, it has nothing to do with any sort of crime she's perpetuated. No, this time, it seems that Loughlin herself has been the victim of criminal misdeeds.